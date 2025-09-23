Commentary: The false dawn of Palestinian recognition

WHAT MAKES A STATE A STATE?

What are the present prospects of a bona fide Palestinian state coming into being? To begin answering this question, it is perhaps apropos to start with the 1933 Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States, which established the foundational characteristics of sovereign statehood. These include a permanent population, a defined territory, a government and the capacity to conduct relations with other states.

How does today’s Palestine fare by these measures?

At first glance, there might be no question of the presence of a permanent Palestinian population despite all manner of efforts to dispossess them. But there is more to it than meets the eye. There are, according to UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, almost 6 million Palestinian refugees, who for historical reasons had been forced to leave their homes. How a sovereign Palestinian state deals with them politically and administratively must surely factor into the equation of statehood.

Palestinian land is currently non-contiguous, with Gaza and the West Bank separated by 40km of Israeli territory. While the totemic slogan “from the river to the sea” commands currency in Palestinian nationalist circles, it fails to acknowledge the legitimate rights of Israel and hence is a non-starter.

Likewise, the desire of “purist” Palestinian nationalists for Jerusalem to be recognised as the capital of an independent Palestine is dead in the water. As a territorial concept it is also at odds with the two-state solution which, though resoundingly rejected in both Israel and Palestine today, remains the only viable configuration.

Land that is currently under Palestinian Authority administration is only titularly so. Israel controls everything from physical access to security, water and taxation. No doubt, such a situation is untenable for Palestinians. Yet precisely for that reason, a clear path forward on borders and institutional capacity is imperative if an independent Palestine is not to become a failed state overnight.

And finally, there is currently no entity that can claim support from the majority of Palestinians, and that is equipped to run the country. The ideological underpinnings of Palestinian self-determination movements have always differed sharply, if not violently - consider what Hamas did to fellow Palestinians from Fatah after winning power in Gaza in 2007, sowing the seeds of deep distrust, if not outright hostility, between the two. In the same vein, years of corruption and ineptitude has diminished the legitimacy of Fatah considerably in the eyes of the Palestinian people.