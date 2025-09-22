Singapore will not be held hostage by its defence ties with Israel: Vivian Balakrishnan
Israel's role in Singapore's early years is not a secret, and it continues to have an "invaluable role". But this does not mean Singapore is "locked into giving them a free pass", says the foreign affairs minister.
SINGAPORE: Singapore will not allow itself to be held hostage by Israel, despite the latter's "invaluable role" in its defence, said Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday (Sep 22).
Responding to questions from Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, Dr Balakrishnan acknowledged Israel's contribution in Singapore's early years and its continuing role. But this does not mean Singapore is locked into giving Israel "a free pass", he said.
"When you have an equal and mutually respectful partnership, when you differ, you must be prepared to say so, openly, candidly and constructively," he said.
Declining to discuss operational details of Singapore's defence ties with Israel, he added: "But I give you this assurance, we are not being held hostage. Singapore will not allow itself to be held hostage."
The Workers' Party chief questioned whether the government had reviewed whether close ties with Israel, "particularly in the military domain", continue to be in Singapore's national interests.
"Has the government assessed whether Singapore is relatively over-invested in the Israel-Singapore relationship and is it not time to diversify in our national interests?" he asked.
Mr Singh also noted Dr Balakrishnan's announcement about sanctions, and asked if these would impact the country’s current military relationship with Israel.
Earlier on Monday, the foreign affairs minister said that Singapore will reconsider its position on recognising a Palestinian state if the situation continues to deteriorate, or if Israel takes further steps to extinguish a two-state solution.
"We will recognise the State of Palestine when it has an effective government that accepts Israel's right to exist and categorically renounces terrorism," Dr Balakrishnan said in his ministerial statement.
This comes as Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognised a Palestinian state, drawing a furious response from Israel. Other countries, including France, are expected to follow at the UN General Assembly this week.
Dr Balakrishnan also said on Monday that Singapore will impose targeted sanctions on the leaders of radical right-wing settler groups or organisations responsible for acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Details will be announced at a later date.
CONDITIONS FOR RECOGNITION OF PALESTINE
Mr Singh pressed Dr Balakrishnan on whether Singapore's condition for recognition – an effective Palestinian government – remained realistic, given Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of a Palestinian state. He also asked if Singapore's position would be seen as anachronistic, or outdated, compared with its other trade and defence partners.
"And in this regard, what specific principles are we upholding by not recognising the State of Palestine forthwith?" Mr Singh questioned.
"Shouldn't recognising the State of Palestine be in our national interest and more weight placed instead of on Israel's flagrant violations of international law, and commitment to continue doing the same?"
In response, Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore’s stance is "not if, but when", stressing that conditions of mutual recognition and rejection of terrorism are important to Singapore's national interests.
Singapore's position has shifted since May 2024, when it said it was prepared in principle to recognise Palestine.
This position recognises that "a certain bar" has to be cleared – the Palestinians have to sort out themselves politically to be an effective, unified voice that can conduct foreign policy and enter into agreements, he said.
It also takes into account Singapore's "complete aversion" to terrorism, he added.
"I don’t think we are being anachronistic. I think we are being realistic given the circumstances in which Singapore has to operate in our part of the world."
THREAT OF RADICALISATION
Mr Singh also raised concerns that Singapore's perceived closeness to Israel could influence radicalised individuals.
Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim replied that radicalisation stems from many factors and asked if Mr Singh was suggesting that Singapore's stance has resulted in radicalisation.
Mr Singh clarified that there are concerns that Singapore’s position may have an impact on the way people think about this issue, if Singapore is seen as "too close to the Israeli position".
He also noted that certain individuals held under the Internal Security Act (ISA) have cited the Israel-Hamas war as one reason for their thoughts and plans to carry out violence in Singapore.
In July 2024, a 14-year-old Singaporean boy was issued a restriction order under the ISA in June after he was self-radicalised due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The boy was the joint-youngest person to be issued an ISA order.
In response, Dr Faishal said that based on the profiles of radicalised individuals, "various factors" account for their behaviour.
"So to pin down to just the policy stats, I think it will not be accurate," Assoc Prof Faishal said.
RE-EVALUATING SINGAPORE'S POSITION
MP Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied) also asked whether the continued expansion of Israeli settlements and its alleged targeting of peace negotiators should trigger a re-evaluation of Singapore's position.
Noting that the Palestinian Authority has already made a commitment to renounce terrorism and carry out reforms, Mr Giam also asked what additional steps it has to take for Singapore to recognise the State of Palestine.
Dr Balakrishnan stressed that he had just announced sanctions and the conditions for Singapore to recognise the Palestinian state.
"Let's watch very, very carefully how things unfold in the days, weeks and months. I’ve set out for all of us our principal considerations and the variables which we're watching, and we will decide accordingly."
MP Dennis Tan (WP-Hougang) asked Dr Balakrishnan to explain why Singapore voted in favour of Palestine participating in the UN General Assembly, despite withholding its recognition of a Palestinian state.
Dr Balakrishnan said the "New York Declaration" resolution was comprehensive, identifying the Oct 7 Hamas attack as terrorism, calling for the release of hostages, a ceasefire and for Palestine to take its place at the UN.
"We voted for it because we look at it in totality, this is something which we support, or which we want to happen, which we hope will happen. Even if … the objective reality has not yet occurred."
Hostages are still being held in tunnels and Hamas is still in power in Gaza, he said.
"Nevertheless, we voted in favour of it because we think this solution encapsulates the full width of measures needed in the long run for, hopefully, peace to come to this region."