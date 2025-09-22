Singapore will not be held hostage by its defence ties with Israel: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: Singapore will not allow itself to be held hostage by Israel, despite the latter's "invaluable role" in its defence, said Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday (Sep 22).

Responding to questions from Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, Dr Balakrishnan acknowledged Israel's contribution in Singapore's early years and its continuing role. But this does not mean Singapore is locked into giving Israel "a free pass", he said.

"When you have an equal and mutually respectful partnership, when you differ, you must be prepared to say so, openly, candidly and constructively," he said.

Declining to discuss operational details of Singapore's defence ties with Israel, he added: "But I give you this assurance, we are not being held hostage. Singapore will not allow itself to be held hostage."

The Workers' Party chief questioned whether the government had reviewed whether close ties with Israel, "particularly in the military domain", continue to be in Singapore's national interests.

"Has the government assessed whether Singapore is relatively over-invested in the Israel-Singapore relationship and is it not time to diversify in our national interests?" he asked.

Mr Singh also noted Dr Balakrishnan's announcement about sanctions, and asked if these would impact the country’s current military relationship with Israel.

Earlier on Monday, the foreign affairs minister said that Singapore will reconsider its position on recognising a Palestinian state if the situation continues to deteriorate, or if Israel takes further steps to extinguish a two-state solution.

"We will recognise the State of Palestine when it has an effective government that accepts Israel's right to exist and categorically renounces terrorism," Dr Balakrishnan said in his ministerial statement.

This comes as Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognised a Palestinian state, drawing a furious response from Israel. Other countries, including France, are expected to follow at the UN General Assembly this week.

Dr Balakrishnan also said on Monday that Singapore will impose targeted sanctions on the leaders of radical right-wing settler groups or organisations responsible for acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Details will be announced at a later date.