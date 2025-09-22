Sanctions on Israel unlikely to shift realities on the ground, says Vivian Balakrishnan

MP Charlene Chen (PAP-Tampines) asked if tougher sanctions could demonstrate Singapore's objection to the atrocities committed against Palestinians.

"How can the government better communicate the government's approach and that this approach is the best one for Singapore? And when do we impose these sanctions?" she asked.

Dr Balakrishnan said details were being worked out, but underscored that "the larger point behind that is that this is an expression of disapproval".

"This is an expression that is in keeping with our assessment of the situation ... that it is wrong, and it is inimical to the long-term interests of both Palestinians and Israel, and it is a reflection that we continue to believe a two-state solution is the only viable way forward."

MP Nadia Ahmad Samdin (PAP-Ang Mo Kio) similarly asked how the proposed sanctions would "move the needle" on peace.

"Will sanctions from a small city-state like Singapore move the needle on its own? No, it won't. But is it an expression of our views? It is," said Dr Balakrishnan.

"Will the Israelis notice it? I'm sure they will notice it, precisely because they know that we are careful, deliberative, constructive partners who want the best for their long-term survival and for their neighbours, the Palestinians."

MP Xie Yao Quan (PAP-Jurong Central) asked about sanctions in the context of Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar.

Israel launched an airstrike against Hamas leaders in Doha earlier this month, which Singapore condemned as an "egregious and dangerous" action that violated Qatar's sovereignty.

Mr Xie noted that Singapore had responded to other instances of violation of sovereignty by going beyond verbal condemnation and imposing sanctions.

He asked if the government could consider imposing sanctions in this case to express its disapproval.

Dr Balakrishnan said he was “not inclined” to expand sanctions, noting the risk of having to react to every infraction between countries. "My preference is to reserve it for the most egregious, the most important issues where we need to make a point."

He called for Singaporeans to have a "realistic view" of what Singapore could and could not do.

"My own view is with the Qataris ... We were in contact immediately. They know where we stand. They appreciated (our) stand. But there are some much bigger players who need to resolve the very awkward set of questions that that attack posed."