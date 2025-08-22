Famine has struck Gaza: Global hunger monitor 

UNITED NATIONS: Famine has struck an area of Gaza and will likely spread over the next month, a global hunger monitor determined on Friday (Aug 22), an assessment that will escalate pressure on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the war-torn Palestinian enclave.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system said 514,000 people - nearly a quarter of Palestinians in Gaza - are experiencing famine and that was due to rise to 641,000 by the end of September.

Some 280,000 of those people are in a northern region covering Gaza City - known as Gaza governorate - which the IPC said was in famine, its first such determination in the enclave. The rest are in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis - central and southern areas that the IPC projected would be in famine by the end of next month.

Israel dismissed the report as "false and biased", with the military body that coordinates aid deliveries into Gaza saying the IPC had based its survey on "partial data originating from the Hamas Terrorist Organisation".

For a region to be classified as in famine, at least 20 per cent of people must be suffering extreme food shortages, with one in three children acutely malnourished and two people out of every 10,000 dying daily from starvation or malnutrition and disease.

Even if a region has not yet been classified as in famine because those thresholds have not been met, the IPC can determine that households there are suffering famine conditions, which it describes as starvation, destitution and death.

United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk said on Friday that famine in Gaza was the direct result of Israeli government actions, and warned that deaths from starvation could amount to a war crime.

The IPC analysis comes after Britain, Canada, Australia and many European states said the humanitarian crisis had reached "unimaginable levels" after nearly two years of war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has long warned of an "epic humanitarian catastrophe" in the enclave of more than 2 million people.

United States President Donald Trump last month said many people there were starving, putting him at odds with some in his Republican party, who have staunchly supported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position that there was no starvation.