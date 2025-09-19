Commentary: Will UN finding on Israel committing genocide in Gaza make a difference?

GENOCIDAL INTENT

What makes this report fundamentally different from prior condemnations is its focus on intent. Accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity have been levelled before, but genocide, as defined by the 1948 convention, requires a specific mindset. To prove genocide, it’s necessary to show an “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”.

The commission’s finding is not merely an interpretation of Israel’s actions but a direct indictment of its leadership’s purpose. The report cites statements by senior Israeli officials as “direct evidence of genocidal intent” – such as Yoav Gallant describing Gazans as “human animals” when the then-defence minister announced that Israel would impose a total siege of Gaza, two days after the Oct 7 Hamas attack.

Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, is also quoted by the report saying: “It’s an entire nation out there that is responsible. It is not true, this rhetoric about civilians who were not aware and not involved. It is absolutely not true.” His words are taken by the commission as “incitement to the Israeli security forces personnel to target the Palestinians in Gaza as a group as being collectively culpable for the Oct 7, 2023 attack in Israel”.

The report cites Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reference to the bible story in which God tells the Israelites to wipe out their enemies in the town of Amalek – “kill both man and woman, child and infant, ox and sheep, camel and donkey” – as evidence of genocidal intent. It further notes that IDF personnel “yelled and chanted direct references to Amalek as they launched attacks in Gaza”.

The UN commission also singles out the destruction of Gaza’s only IVF clinic. The clinic had stored an estimated 4,000 embryos and 1,000 sperm samples. Deliberate targeting of the clinic was, the report said, “a measure intended to prevent births among Palestinians in Gaza”.

It concludes that “genocidal intent was the only reasonable inference that could be drawn from the totality of the evidence”.