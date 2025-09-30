Snap Insight: Trump’s Gaza peace plan – some cause for optimism, but will it be enough?

SINGAPORE: Perhaps the first question anyone should ask about United States President Donald Trump’s newest plan to end the war in Gaza is: “What is so newsworthy about this?”

After all, proposals to end the nearly two-year-long war have come and gone several times without changing anything, apart from deepening the misery of Gazans, and increasing the opprobrium towards Israel, particularly in the West.

There are several parts to the answer – some provide optimism that a breakthrough may be close at hand, others less so.

SOME REASONS FOR OPTIMISM

On the former, the buy-in for the proposal from Israel and others around the world, including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Türkiye, marks a key step forward, adding diplomatic pressure to what the US warns will be a totally unfettered Israeli military steamroller.

As if it were not clear enough, Hamas has been presented with an ultimatum: Agree, or else.