Singapore calls on Hamas to accept Trump's Gaza peace plan

SINGAPORE: Singapore welcomes United States President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza and calls on Hamas to accept it, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday (Sep 30).

The 20-point peace proposal won the backing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. However, it remains unclear if militant group Hamas, which governs Gaza, will agree to it.

"Singapore welcomes US President Donald Trump's 'Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict' which has been agreed to by Israel," an MFA spokesperson said.

"We call on Hamas to accept the proposal in order to end the war in Gaza.

"Singapore supports an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all remaining hostages, and a surge of humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians."

The spokesperson added that Singapore also welcomes Mr Trump's "initiative to establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful coexistence".

"We believe that a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable pathway to achieve a comprehensive, just and durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the spokesperson said.