Singapore calls on Hamas to accept Trump's Gaza peace plan
The 20-point peace proposal has won the backing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
SINGAPORE: Singapore welcomes United States President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza and calls on Hamas to accept it, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday (Sep 30).
The 20-point peace proposal won the backing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. However, it remains unclear if militant group Hamas, which governs Gaza, will agree to it.
"Singapore welcomes US President Donald Trump's 'Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict' which has been agreed to by Israel," an MFA spokesperson said.
"We call on Hamas to accept the proposal in order to end the war in Gaza.
"Singapore supports an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all remaining hostages, and a surge of humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians."
The spokesperson added that Singapore also welcomes Mr Trump's "initiative to establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful coexistence".
"We believe that a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable pathway to achieve a comprehensive, just and durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the spokesperson said.
TRUMP'S PEACE PLAN
Trump's proposal called for an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament and a transitional government led by an international body.
The US president thanked Netanyahu "for agreeing to the plan and for trusting that if we work together, we can bring an end to the death and destruction that we've seen for so many years, decades, even centuries".
Standing next to Trump, Netanyahu responded: "I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims.
"It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle Hamas' military capabilities, end its political rule, and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel," he said.
A senior Hamas official told AFP on Monday the group had not yet received the 20-point plan, but an official briefed on the matter later said that Qatari and Egyptian mediators had met with Hamas to provide them with the document.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt's intelligence chief Hassan Mahmoud Rashad "just met with Hamas negotiators and shared the 20-point plan", the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"The Hamas negotiators said they would review it in good faith and provide a response," the source added.
Reaction to Mr Trump's plan has been global and swift. Key Arab and Muslim nations, including Egypt and Qatar, hailed the agreement's "sincere efforts" in the wake of their own talks with Trump last week.
Washington's European allies promptly voiced support, with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy sharing strong expressions of support for the plan.
European Union chief Antonio Costa, meanwhile, urged all parties to "seize this moment to give peace a genuine chance".
The Palestinian Authority, which is based in the West Bank but could be set for a role in a post-war Gaza government, said it welcomed Trump's "sincere and determined efforts".
People in Gaza have, however, expressed scepticism about the plan, while Hamas ally Islamic Jihad said the plan would fuel further aggression against Palestinians.