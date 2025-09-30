What's in Trump's 20-point peace proposal to end the war in Gaza

THE CEASEFIRE

The plan calls for all hostilities to end immediately. Within 72 hours, Hamas would release all hostages it still holds, living or dead. The militants still hold 48 hostages - 20 of whom are believed by Israel to be alive.

In return, Israel would free 250 Palestinians serving life sentences in its prisons as well as 1,700 people detained from Gaza since the war began, including all women and children.

Israel would also hand over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for each body of a hostage handed over.

TROOP WITHDRAWAL

The proposal also involves an Israeli troop withdrawal. But it would only take place after Hamas disarms and as the international security force deploys to fill in areas that Israeli forces leave.

Israel would also maintain a “security perimeter presence” - a vague phrasing that could mean it would keep a buffer zone inside Gaza.

Those terms could bring pushback from Hamas, which has said it will not release all its hostages unless it receives a “clear declaration” that the war will end and Israel will leave Gaza completely.

THE FATE OF HAMAS AND POST-WAR GAZA

Hamas would have no part in administering Gaza, and all its military infrastructure - including tunnels - would be dismantled. Members who pledge to live peacefully would be granted amnesty, and those who wish to leave Gaza would be allowed to.

The international security force would ensure Hamas’ disarmament and keep order. It would also train Palestinian police to take over law enforcement. Mediator Egypt has said it is training thousands of Palestinian police to deploy to Gaza.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid would be allowed to flow into Gaza in large amounts and would be run by “neutral international bodies”, including the United Nations and the Red Crescent.

It is unclear whether the Gaza Humanitarian Fund, a controversial alternative food distribution system backed by Israel and the US, would continue to operate.

The plan also specifies that Palestinians will not be expelled from Gaza, and that there will be an international effort to rebuild the territory for Palestinians.

Palestinians have feared mass expulsion after both US President Donald Trump and the Israeli government spoke of pushing out Gaza’s population - ostensibly in a “voluntary” manner - and rebuilding the strip as a sort of international real estate venture.