Trump hits Russia, backs Israel in wide-ranging UN speech

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump warned Russia on Tuesday (Sep 23) that he is prepared to impose strong economic measures if it does not work toward ending the war in Ukraine, and rejected a global move toward recognition of a Palestinian state in a combative speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

In a wide-ranging foreign policy speech that included scathing criticism of the UN and European nations, Trump made the case for lower levels of global migration and said world leaders should abandon efforts to fight climate change, which he called “the greatest con job” in the world.

Taken as a whole, the 56-minute speech was a rebuke to the world body and a return to form for Trump, who had routinely bashed the UN during his first term as president. Leaders gave him polite applause when he exited the chamber.

Trump's warning to Russia was his latest attempt to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has resisted the US president's entreaties to pull back from the biggest war in Europe since World War II.

Trump said he wants US allies to impose the same measures on Russia that he is proposing to apply pressure to Putin.

The US president has warned about the possibility of sanctions on Russia several times but has yet to follow through. Lately, he has demanded that Europe stop all Russian oil purchases before he will take action.

"In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, then the US is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs, which would stop the bloodshed, I believe, very quickly," he said.

But for the measures to be effective, he said: "European nations, all of you gathered here, would have to join us in adopting the exact same measures."