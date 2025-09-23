World leaders rally behind Palestinian statehood at UN, defying US and Israel

UNITED NATIONS: Dozens of world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Monday (Sep 22) to embrace a Palestinian state, a landmark diplomatic shift nearly two years into the Gaza war that faces fierce resistance from Israel and its close ally the United States.

President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognise Palestine statehood at a meeting he convened with Saudi Arabia, a milestone that could boost Palestinian morale but appeared unlikely to change much on the ground.

The most far-right government in Israel's history has declared there will be no Palestinian state as it pushes on with its fight against militant group Hamas in Gaza following the Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people.

Israel has drawn global condemnation over its military conduct in Gaza, where more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to local health authorities. In recent weeks, Israel has begun a long-threatened ground assault on Gaza City with few prospects for a ceasefire.

"We must pave the way for peace," Macron said at the start of the session at the United Nations in New York.

"We must do everything within our power to preserve the very possibility of a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security," he said before announcing the diplomatic move, drawing lengthy applause from the audience.

Israel has said such moves will undermine the prospects of a peaceful end to the conflict.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres were among those who also spoke during the event.

Macron outlined a framework for a "renewed Palestinian Authority" under which France would open an embassy subject to factors such as reforms, a ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages taken from Israel and held by Hamas in Gaza.

Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg and San Marino were also expected to recognise a Palestinian state on Monday ahead of this week's UN General Assembly, after Australia, Britain, Canada and Portugal did so at the weekend. Malta made the announcement earlier on Monday.