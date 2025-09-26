Netanyahu says backing Palestinian state sends message that murdering Jews pays off

UNITED NATIONS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply denounced Western countries on Friday (Sep 26) for embracing Palestinian statehood, accusing them of sending the message that "murdering Jews pays off".

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, the Israeli leader pushed back in his harshest terms yet against a flurry of diplomatic moves by leading United States allies that deepened Israel's international isolation over its conduct of a nearly two-year-old war against Hamas militants in Gaza.

"This week, the leaders of France, Britain, Australia, Canada and other countries unconditionally recognised a Palestinian state. They did so after the horrors committed by Hamas on October 7 - horrors praised on that day by nearly 90 per cent of the Palestinian population," he said.

"You know what message the leaders who recognise the Palestinian state this week sent to the Palestinians?" Netanyahu asked. "It's a very clear message: murdering Jews pays off."

With more countries joining the list of those endorsing Palestinian independence, the most right-wing government in Israeli history has made its strongest declaration yet that there will be no Palestinian state as it pushes on with its fight against Hamas following the militants' October 7, 2023, rampage in Israel. Hamas-led fighters killed some 1,200 people according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's military response has killed more than 65,000 people in Gaza, according to local health officials, and left much of the territory in ruins.

SCORES OF DELEGATES WALK OUT AHEAD OF SPEECH

Scores of delegates exited the hall as Netanyahu took the stage, while attendees in the balcony rose to their feet to give him a standing ovation.

"Over time, many world leaders buckled. They buckled under the pressure of a biased media, radical Islamist constituencies and antisemitic mobs. There's a familiar saying: 'When the going gets tough, the tough get going.' Well, for many countries here, when the going got tough, you caved," Netanyahu said.

"Behind closed doors, many of the leaders who publicly condemn us privately thank us. They tell me how much they value Israel's superb intelligence services that have prevented, time and again, terrorist attacks in their capitals."