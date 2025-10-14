Eurovision organisers delay decision on Israel’s 2026 participation to December

GENEVA: The organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest have postponed a decision on Israel’s participation in next year’s event until December (Oct 13), citing the Gaza ceasefire.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) had been set to hold a special vote in November after several countries threatened to boycott the 2026 contest in Vienna if Israel was not excluded over its war in Gaza.
The EBU, which represents public service broadcasters in 56 countries, said its executive board decided during an Oct 13 meeting that the issue would instead be discussed at its regular winter general assembly in December.
DECISION DELAYED AMID GAZA CEASEFIRE
"In the light of recent developments in the Middle East, the EBU’s executive board agreed there was a clear need to organise an open and in-person discussion among its members on the issue of participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026," the organisation said in a statement received by AFP.
"Consequently, the board agreed to put the issue on the agenda of its ordinary winter general assembly, rather than organising an extraordinary session in advance."
The announcement came as the last Israeli hostages returned home from Gaza and Palestinian prisoners were released under a ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump.
BOYCOTT THREATS AND POLITICAL TENSIONS
Spain has said it would boycott next year’s contest if Israel competes, while Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland and the Netherlands have issued similar warnings. Belgium, Sweden and Finland are also reportedly considering a boycott.
Austria, the 2026 host, dismissed the boycott calls as "dumb and pointless", while Germany accused participating countries of politicising what it called a cultural event.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrations took place at the 2024 contest in Malmö, Sweden, and again in Basel, Switzerland, where the 2025 event was held.
The EBU has defended Israel’s inclusion, noting that its public broadcaster KAN is a long-standing member.
AUSTRIA TO HOST 70TH EDITION
Austria’s artist JJ, real name Johannes Pietsch, won the 2025 Eurovision with Wasted Love, a mix of techno and operatic vocals. The win gave Austria hosting rights for the 70th edition of the contest.
Israel’s entry, Yuval Raphael, finished second. She survived the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war, hiding beneath bodies after gunmen stormed a music festival.