Eurovision organisers delay decision on Israel’s 2026 participation to December

GENEVA: The organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest have postponed a decision on Israel’s participation in next year’s event until December (Oct 13), citing the Gaza ceasefire.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) had been set to hold a special vote in November after several countries threatened to boycott the 2026 contest in Vienna if Israel was not excluded over its war in Gaza.

The EBU, which represents public service broadcasters in 56 countries, said its executive board decided during an Oct 13 meeting that the issue would instead be discussed at its regular winter general assembly in December.

DECISION DELAYED AMID GAZA CEASEFIRE

"In the light of recent developments in the Middle East, the EBU’s executive board agreed there was a clear need to organise an open and in-person discussion among its members on the issue of participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026," the organisation said in a statement received by AFP.

"Consequently, the board agreed to put the issue on the agenda of its ordinary winter general assembly, rather than organising an extraordinary session in advance."

The announcement came as the last Israeli hostages returned home from Gaza and Palestinian prisoners were released under a ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump.