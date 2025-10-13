Trump on track to meet Xi in South Korea, Bessent says

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump remains on track to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea in late October as the two sides try to de-escalate tensions over trade disputes, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday (Oct 13).

The latest rupture followed China's announcement on Thursday that it would dramatically expand its rare earths export controls. That drew a sharp countermeasure from Trump on Friday that sent markets and relations between the world's two largest economies into a spiral.

Bessent said there were substantial communications between the two sides over the weekend and more meetings were expected.

"We have substantially de-escalated," Bessent said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

"President Trump said that the tariffs would not go into effect until Nov 1. He will be meeting with Party Chair Xi in Korea. I believe that meeting will still be on."

Trump and Xi had planned to meet during the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum hosted by South Korea in late October.

The dollar edged up on Monday as investors hoped the US would temper its latest escalation of the trade war with China after Friday's selloff.

Bessent said there would be US-China staff-level meetings this week in Washington on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual gatherings.

"The 100 per cent tariff does not have to happen," Bessent said. "The relationship, despite this announcement last week, is good. Lines of communication have reopened, so we'll see where it goes."