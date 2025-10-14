Gaza peace process ‘still complicated’, but Indonesia stands ready to contribute peacekeepers: Prabowo

JAKARTA: Progress has been made toward lasting peace in Gaza though the process remains “complicated”, Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto said on Tuesday (Oct 14) after his return from the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt.

He was one of over 20 world leaders - and the only one from Southeast Asia - who attended the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on later phases of the Gaza peace plan.

At the event on Monday hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the US also signed a declaration as guarantors of the ceasefire deal aimed at ending two years of war in Gaza.

While acknowledging the peace process remains complex, Prabowo described the deal as a “positive first step” toward stability, underscoring Indonesia’s continued support for Palestinian independence.

Speaking to reporters at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in East Jakarta, Prabowo said discussions among participating nations would now focus on the next steps of the peace process.

The initial phase of the deal concluded with Monday's hostage and prisoner exchange, which came after a ceasefire took effect last Friday and more humanitarian aid entered Gaza over the weekend.

“It’s still complicated, not easy — but we’ve started working,” said Prabowo.

In his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Sep 23, Prabowo had offered to send at least 20,000 troops as peacekeepers to Gaza.

On Tuesday, Prabowo said Indonesia was ready to contribute to regional stability and security, including through the possible deployment of peacekeeping forces.

“We’ve been approached by key mediators such as the US, Turkey, Qatar and Egypt. We told them Indonesia is ready,” he said.

The ceasefire was already in effect, with Israeli troops expected to withdraw in stages and hostages released, he noted.

Prabowo further described Indonesia’s participation in the summit as a reflection of its longstanding commitment to peace and Palestinian statehood.

“This is our national resolve. For decades, I have supported Palestine since I was young. We consistently back the Palestinian people’s struggle for independence,” he said in an official statement released by the Presidential Palace.

Prabowo also expressed appreciation for the international community’s trust in involving Indonesia in major peace efforts, saying it reflected the country’s enduring principles of justice and humanity.

He noted Indonesia has been actively providing humanitarian assistance in conflict zones. These include aid shipments, Hercules aircraft missions, and thousands of tonnes of food supplies for Gaza.

“The Palestinian and Middle East people can see Indonesia’s commitment. We continue to stand firm in our support,” he added.