Indonesia offers 20,000 troops for post-war Gaza, 'heartened' by wave of recognition of Palestinian statehood
At the United Nations General Assembly, President Prabowo Subianto reiterated Indonesia’s “complete support” for a two-state solution, which he said is key for real peace.
NEW YORK: Indonesia has offered to send at least 20,000 troops as peacekeepers to Gaza to safeguard any future peace deal and is “heartened” by countries around the world that have recognised Palestinian statehood in recent days, said President Prabowo Subianto.
Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (Sep 23), Prabowo said that the world's most populous Muslim-majority country wanted a peace that shows that "might cannot make right."
"We believe in the UN. We will continue to serve where peace needs guardians – not with just words, but with boots on the ground," he said.
"If and when the UN Security Council and this great Assembly decide, Indonesia is prepared to deploy 20,000 or even more of our sons and daughters to help secure peace in Gaza," he said, adding that Indonesia remains “one of the largest contributors” to the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces.
As of 2024, Indonesia provides 2,715 uniformed personnel to the UN peacekeeping forces, making it the sixth-largest contributor currently, according to the international body.
Prabowo also said Indonesia is willing to send peacekeepers elsewhere, including to Ukraine, Sudan or Libya.
“We are greatly heartened by the events of the last few days, where significant leading countries of the world have chosen to side with history,” he added, referring to the wave of recognition of Palestinian statehood.
The United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal, which have traditionally allied with Israel, recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday, joining more than 140 other countries that have already backed the aspiration of Palestinians to forge an independent homeland from the occupied territories.
Indonesia recognised the Palestinian state in 1988.
At the UN General Assembly, Prabowo reiterated Indonesia’s “complete support” for a two-state solution, which he said is key for real peace.
“We must have an independent Palestine, but we must also recognise and guarantee the safety and security of Israel,” he said.
“Two descendants of Abraham must live in reconciliation, peace and harmony … Indonesia is committed to being part of making this vision a reality.”
On Monday, Prabowo had said Indonesia would recognise Israel as a sovereign state once Israel recognises Palestinian statehood.
Speaking at a session co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia on the two-state solution – which calls for the establishment of an independent Palestine that exists alongside Israel – he said: “We must guarantee statehood for Palestine, but Indonesia also declares that once Israel recognises the independence and statehood of Palestine, Indonesia will immediately recognise the state of Israel.”
Indonesia and Israel currently do not have formal diplomatic ties.
The United States and Arab states have been speaking for months, but to little avail, about a post-war plan in Gaza, which has been devastated by two years of Israeli attacks in response to an assault by Hamas.
Israel has repeatedly demanded the destruction of Hamas. Its latest offensive seeks to take over the largest urban center of Gaza City, but previous proposals have called for foreign powers to take over the territory's security.
France and Saudi Arabia, in a resolution adopted by the vast majority of the General Assembly, called for a temporary international mission to stabilise Gaza as part of a ceasefire.