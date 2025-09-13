Prabowo makes ‘solidarity’ visit to Qatar following Israel attack, discusses regional issues with UAE president

JAKARTA: Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto has expressed solidarity with Qatar following an Israeli airstrike that targeted leaders of Palestinian militant group Hamas in Doha earlier this week, during a visit to the Gulf state on Friday (Sep 12).

Prabowo, in his meeting with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at Qatar’s Lusail Palace, said Indonesia fully supported Qatar’s sovereignty and stood with its people, Indonesian and Qatari media reported.

Prabowo “decided to make the visit promptly in response to Israel’s attack on Doha” on Tuesday, said Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, who accompanied the president on the trip that also included a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Indonesia’s Antara news agency also quoted the secretary as saying that the official visit was intended to demonstrate Indonesia’s solidarity with the Qatari government and people amid escalating regional tensions.

The Qatar news agency said the emir expressed his pleasure with Prabowo’s visit, saying it reflected the strong relations between the two countries.

The news agency reported that Prabowo had reiterated his country's full solidarity with Qatar and its people, and also Indonesia’s support for all measures taken to maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Prabowo’s visit to Qatar followed a phone call with the emir on Wednesday, in which he “asked about Qatar’s condition” following the Israeli airstrike, according to Teddy.

Teddy said Indonesia views the Israeli strike as a grave violation of the principles of international law, and that the “attack also carries the risk of escalating and expanding the conflict” in the Middle East.

Hamas said five of its members were killed in Tuesday’s attack, including the son of Hamas' exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya.