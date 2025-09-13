Prabowo makes ‘solidarity’ visit to Qatar following Israel attack, discusses regional issues with UAE president
The Indonesian president’s visit follows an Israeli airstrike that targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar's capital Doha on Tuesday (Sep 9). Prabowo then made a working visit to the United Arab Emirates.
JAKARTA: Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto has expressed solidarity with Qatar following an Israeli airstrike that targeted leaders of Palestinian militant group Hamas in Doha earlier this week, during a visit to the Gulf state on Friday (Sep 12).
Prabowo, in his meeting with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at Qatar’s Lusail Palace, said Indonesia fully supported Qatar’s sovereignty and stood with its people, Indonesian and Qatari media reported.
Prabowo “decided to make the visit promptly in response to Israel’s attack on Doha” on Tuesday, said Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, who accompanied the president on the trip that also included a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Indonesia’s Antara news agency also quoted the secretary as saying that the official visit was intended to demonstrate Indonesia’s solidarity with the Qatari government and people amid escalating regional tensions.
The Qatar news agency said the emir expressed his pleasure with Prabowo’s visit, saying it reflected the strong relations between the two countries.
The news agency reported that Prabowo had reiterated his country's full solidarity with Qatar and its people, and also Indonesia’s support for all measures taken to maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Prabowo’s visit to Qatar followed a phone call with the emir on Wednesday, in which he “asked about Qatar’s condition” following the Israeli airstrike, according to Teddy.
Teddy said Indonesia views the Israeli strike as a grave violation of the principles of international law, and that the “attack also carries the risk of escalating and expanding the conflict” in the Middle East.
Hamas said five of its members were killed in Tuesday’s attack, including the son of Hamas' exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya.
Qatar condemned the attack as "cowardly", called it a flagrant violation of international law, and also vowed that Israel will face a collective reaction from regional partners.
“There is a response that will happen from the region. This response is currently under consultation and discussion with other partners in the region,” Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani told media outlet CNN on Wednesday.
The United Nations Security Council on Thursday condemned the strike on Qatar and called for de-escalation, without naming Israel.
In a statement, the Security Council "underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar", which required the agreement of all 15 council members, including Israel's ally the United States.
Qatar is a security partner of the US and host to al-Udeid Air Base, the largest US military facility in the Middle East. It has acted as a mediator alongside Egypt in talks between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas began after the latter launched attacks in southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023 which saw some 1,200 people killed and 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.
Since then, Israel has carried out a military assault in Gaza that has killed more than 64,000 people, mostly civilians, according to local health authorities, as well as military operations across the Middle East aimed at weakening Israel's Iran-backed enemies.
Hours after meeting Sheikh Tamim in Qatar, Prabowo met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.
Both leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues including Israel’s airstrike on Qatar. They reiterated their countries’ condemnation of the strike and emphasised such acts undermine regional security, stability and prospects for peace, reported the Emirates News Agency.
Both leaders also discussed opportunities to beef up bilateral cooperation in fields such as the economy, investment and renewable energy, according to Emirates News Agency. Indonesia and the UAE have a Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
Prabowo’s delegation also included Foreign Minister Sugiono, who uses a single name like many Indonesians.
Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s largest economy and has the world’s largest Muslim population.
Observers have noted Prabowo’s more active role in Indonesia’s foreign affairs compared to his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, as well as the Middle East’s growing importance in Indonesia’s foreign policy under him.
In a six-day tour of the Middle East in April, Prabowo visited the UAE, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, and Jordan. He inked agreements with each country in areas such as defence, energy, education, agriculture and investment.