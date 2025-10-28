ASEAN integration may seem incremental but commitment among leaders is firm: PM Wong

KUALA LUMPUR: Integration efforts within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) “may seem incremental to some” but there is “considerable determination and commitment” among the leaders, said Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Oct 28).

Efforts thus far include the upgrading of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), which is an “important step” to enabling a “single market” within the region, he noted.

While the Digital Economic Framework Agreement (DEFA) has not been completed, ASEAN member states have reached a substantial conclusion.

“We look forward to the signing and the ratification of it eventually,” Mr Wong said, noting that the regional agreement will bring economies closer together while opening up new opportunities, such as in e-commerce and facilitating data flows between economies.

The upgraded ATIGA is aimed at achieving a free flow of goods between ASEAN member states, resulting in lower business costs, increased trade, and a larger market and economies of scale for businesses.

Meanwhile, DEFA aims to accelerate ASEAN’s transformation into a leading digital economy, fostering greater cooperation and paving the way for greater digital integration as well as inclusive growth and development. Touted as the world’s first regional digital economy arrangement, it is expected to be finalised and signed in 2026.

“These steps are already being done this year, and I'm sure going forward, we will continue to take further steps to integrate our economies further,” he said in an interview with the Singapore media at the end of the three-day ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

“It may not be a big bang, and it may seem incremental to some, but what's important is that we are continuing to move in the right direction and there is considerable determination and commitment across all ASEAN countries and at … the highest leadership levels too.”

ASEAN leaders also recognise the need to stay united.

“There will be issues. There will be differences, but we cannot afford to be divided. We cannot afford to allow disputes to split ASEAN apart, and I think that's good,” he said, noting that this “continued strong desire” on accelerating integration and staying united is “one silver lining in the dark clouds” of geopolitical and economic uncertainties.