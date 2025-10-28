Anwar hits back at critics of Trump visit, outlines ASEAN’s progress with Malaysia as chair

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has defended his hosting of United States President Donald Trump at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, rebutting criticism that the pomp in Trump’s welcome was “overly festive” and “inappropriate”.

He rejected claims of preferential treatment for the US, pointing to how ASEAN signed an enhanced trade pact with China at the summit and related meetings that took place from Oct 26 to 28.

The summit made Malaysia the “centre of the world’s attention” while maintaining the bloc’s stance of centrality and neutrality, said Anwar, whose country is the 2025 ASEAN chair.

“The whole world was looking at us with Trump (and Chinese Premier) Li Qiang (present). We were signing agreements with both. We also invited Brazil, which is not on good terms with Trump,” said Anwar at a press conference on Tuesday (Oct 28) evening after the summit ended.

Besides leaders of ASEAN countries, other attendees included Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Trump’s visit to Malaysia resulted in protests led by opposition party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia and civil society groups, which are against the US’ perceived support of Israel in the Gaza conflict.

Anwar’s handling of Trump’s visit was also criticised by opposition leader and former PM Muhyiddin Yassin, who called the welcome party for the US president “inappropriate” given the plight of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“The overly festive, cheerful, and symbolic reception raises a serious question: Is Malaysia now measuring its diplomatic dignity based on the status of its guests rather than on humanitarian principles?” said Muhyiddin.

Trump was welcomed by dancers and a band when he arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Sunday morning. In a light moment, he danced to the tune of Hawaii-Five-O and was joined by Anwar. The leaders then rode together in Trump’s presidential limousine dubbed The Beast.