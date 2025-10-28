China, ASEAN ink upgraded free trade pact covering digital, green economies, supply chain connectivity
The ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) 3.0 Upgrade Protocol was signed on the third and last day of the 47th ASEAN Summit held in Kuala Lumpur.
KUALA LUMPUR: China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday (Oct 28) formally signed an enhanced trade deal, as both sides seek to boost ties amid global uncertainties and trade tensions with the United States.
It’s the second upgrade of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) that was first inked in 2002 - making it then China’s first free trade agreement and ASEAN’s first with a major external partner. It then came into effect in 2010, with negotiations for the first upgrade starting in September 2014 and coming into force since 2019.
The so-called 3.0 version covers areas such as the digital and green economies as well as supply chain connectivity, among others, with Beijing previously touting the agreement as a pathfinder for improved market access in sectors such as agriculture, the digital economy and pharmaceuticals between China and ASEAN.
The deal was signed by China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and Malaysia's Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, while flanked by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Malaysia is the current rotating chair of ASEAN, which is made up of 11 members including newly inducted Timor-Leste.
During his opening remarks at the ASEAN-China summit following the signing, Anwar said that the upgraded deal marked an important step in economic cooperation between the two sides.
“I thank my colleagues again in ASEAN and China for this spectacular feat in terms of the FTA as the first ASEAN-China FTA,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported Li as saying that the deal “heralds a new opportunity to expand and enhance bilateral economic and trade cooperation”.
In a statement released after the signing of the upgraded deal, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry said that it provides businesses new opportunities in key emerging areas such as digital economy, green economy, and supply chain connectivity "to help businesses operating in Southeast Asia and China capture new opportunities such as in artificial intelligence and fintech".
"It also introduces new commitments against unfair or anti-competitive business practices and to provide better protection for online and overseas consumers," the ministry said.
China has been ASEAN’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years, according to Chinese customs data. In the first three quarters of 2025, China's trade with ASEAN totaled 5.57 trillion yuan (US$783.3 billion), up 9.6 per cent year-on-year.
ASEAN is the fifth-largest economy in the world with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of US$3.9 trillion and is also China's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totaling US$771 billion last year, according to ASEAN statistics.
The deal also comes amid efforts by Beijing to position itself as a champion of free trade and open economy, despite criticisms over its export restrictions on rare earths and other critical minerals.
Negotiations for the deal began in November 2022, and concluded in May of this year.
ACFTA 3.0 will "promote the deep integration of the production and supply chains of both sides", China's commerce ministry had said in a statement in May, when it announced the completion of negotiations.
The upgraded pact will also “inject greater certainty into regional and global trade and play a leading and exemplary role for countries to adhere to openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation”, the ministry had said then.
The modernised pact aims to bolster supply chain resilience and empower regional micro, small, and medium enterprises.
Analysts previously told CNA that ACFTA 3.0 is a “much-needed upgrade” that builds long-term resilience and enhances economic integration, though some caution about the need for Southeast Asia to tread carefully in managing concerns over Chinese industrial overcapacity spilling into the region.
The signing of the deal comes as the US and China look to avert an escalation of their trade war after US President Donald Trump threatened new 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods and other trade curbs starting on Nov 1, in retaliation for China's expanded export controls on rare earth magnets and minerals.
Beijing and Washington rolled back most of their triple-digit tariffs on each other's goods under a trade truce, which is due to expire on Nov 10.
Various reports on Sunday said that Chinese and US economic officials have agreed on the framework for a trade agreement as Trump said he was confident of hashing out a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet in the coming days.
Trump kicked off his trip to Asia in Kuala Lumpur by inking trade deals with four Southeast Asian countries - Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam - amid tariffs on US exports he has imposed on the region.
ASEAN members have also been hit with higher trade tariffs by the US.
In his speech at the ASEAN-China Summit, Anwar said that ASEAN’s engagement with all sides demonstrated the bloc's centrality.
“If people are curious, the day before we were with (US) President Donald Trump, and today we are back with China.
“That reflects ASEAN’s centrality, and I commend and congratulate my colleagues from ASEAN for the wisdom to maintain centrality and maintain friendly relations with all countries. This is what we consider steady engagement that fosters trust that enables us to work through challenges together.
“Complete uniformity of views is neither possible nor desirable but I believe this appreciation for China’s consistent and constructive engagement is shared by all,” he said.