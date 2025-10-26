ASEAN’s peace, prosperity not ‘self-sustaining’, must be renewed through cooperation: Anwar
ASEAN is deepening economic linkages, widening trade and enhancing competitiveness, the Malaysia Prime Minister and ASEAN chair said at the opening of the twice-yearly leaders’ summit where he welcomed Timor-Leste’s admission to the “family”.
KUALA LUMPUR: The Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) must have the courage to forge new partnerships and deepen existing ones amid rising protectionism and shifting supply chains, said the bloc’s chairman Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday (Oct 26) as it admitted Timor-Leste as its 11th member.
The relative peace and prosperity that ASEAN has enjoyed for nearly six decades are not self-sustaining, said Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar as the three-day ASEAN Summit and related meetings opened.
“They must be renewed through cooperation and strengthened by shared purpose. That is why ASEAN is deepening economic linkages, widening trade, and enhancing competitiveness,” he said.
Analysts have billed this year’s ASEAN Summit and related meetings as one of the most significant in years due to high-profile attendees as well as ongoing geopolitical and economic tensions, especially between the United States and China.
Besides Southeast Asian leaders, attendees include United States President Donald Trump, who arrived and was welcomed by Anwar at the airport on Sunday morning, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
“2025 is a year that asks more of us. The world feels unsettled – the old order no longer certain, the new one not yet defined,” said Anwar.
“Across regions, we see rising contestation and growing uncertainty. These crosswinds test not only our economies, but our collective resolve to keep faith in cooperation – to believe that understanding and dialogue can still prevail in a divided age.”
ASEAN NOT STANDING STILL AMID RISING PROTECTIONISM
Citing examples of how ASEAN has been forging new partnerships and deepening existing ones, Anwar pointed to Malaysia’s hosting of the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summits earlier this year.
The 5th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Leaders’ Summit, convening on Monday, will also advance the world’s largest free-trade area “toward its full potential”, Anwar said.
He also cited the upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), to be launched at the summit, with the aim of creating a more seamless regional market for businesses and workers.
ATIGA is aimed at achieving a free flow of goods between ASEAN member states, resulting in lower business costs, increased trade, and a larger market and economies of scale for businesses.
The upgraded agreement targets the further lowering of tariffs and the removal of non-tariff barriers among member countries.
As of 2020, ATIGA had eliminated tariffs on 98.6 per cent of products traded within ASEAN.
Last Friday (Oct 24), Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the upgraded agreement would boost intra-ASEAN trade.
Intra-ASEAN trade made up 22.3 per cent of ASEAN’s total goods traded in 2022. “There is room for improvement,” he told journalists. “We hope that with this upgrade, it can go even higher.”
Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Friday called it “one of the most important economic agreements among ASEAN countries”.
ASEAN economic ministers had concluded negotiations to upgrade the ATIGA in May.
On Sunday, Anwar said the bloc is also advancing the ASEAN Power Grid with a new financing facility that will help bridge funding gaps and accelerate the transition towards cleaner, more secure energy.
It has also agreed to fast-track the ASEAN Digital Economic Framework Agreement by 2026.
“And to ensure technology remains our servant, not our master, we will establish the ASEAN AI Safety Network – AI SAFE – to embed ethics, safety, and sound governance in the use of artificial intelligence,” Anwar said.
ASEAN FAMILY NOW COMPLETE
Timor-Leste’s “historic” admission “completes the ASEAN family – reaffirming our shared destiny and deep sense of regional kinship,” he said.
“Within this community, Timor-Leste’s development and its strategic autonomy will find firm and lasting support,” Anwar added.
Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao also spoke after the signing of the declaration of its accession to the regional grouping. Timor-Leste, a country of 1.4 million people, gained independence from Indonesia in 2002 after 24 years of occupation and applied to join ASEAN in 2011.
“Today history is made,” Gusmao said. “For the people of Timor-Leste, this is not only a dream realised, but a powerful affirmation of our journey - one marked by resilience, determination, and hope.”
ASEAN membership brings immense opportunities in trade, investment, education, and the digital economy, he added. ASEAN is the fifth-largest economy in the world with a total gross domestic product of US$3.6 trillion in 2022.
“We are ready to learn, to innovate, and to uphold good governance, strengthening our institutions as we walk together toward sustainable development,” said Gusmao.
Anwar also stressed the importance of respect and reason among ASEAN members, as he cited the recent Thailand-Cambodia border dispute.
Tensions between the two neighbours erupted in July into the deadliest military clashes in decades, killing more than 40 people and forcing around 300,000 to flee their homes.
The two sides agreed to a ceasefire in late July - brokered in part by Trump - after five days of fighting and have since repeatedly traded accusations of truce violations.
Cambodia and Thailand are expected to sign their peace agreement later on Sunday, with Anwar and Trump.
“Our strength lies not in uniformity, but in the conviction that respect and reason still bind us together,” said Anwar.
“Later this morning, when Cambodia and Thailand sign their peace agreement here in Kuala Lumpur, the world will see what that conviction can achieve.
“It reminds us that reconciliation is not a concession, but an act of courage – and that peace, once chosen, can reshape the future of nations.”
Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered on Sunday morning at Dataran Merdeka - Malaysia’s independence square - to protest the arrival of Trump to Malaysia. They are dissatisfied with the Trump administration’s perceived pro-Israel stance in the Gaza conflict that has seen almost 70,000 people dead.