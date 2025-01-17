‘Really dumb and lazy if we do not benefit’: Timor-Leste president on hopes of joining ASEAN in 2025

DILI: Pictures of Southeast Asian leaders such as Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong adorn a newly inaugurated hall in Timor-Leste’s presidential palace in the capital Dili.

Also occupying a spot in the red-carpeted hall are the national flags of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Inaugurated last month, the ASEAN Hall signals Timor-Leste’s commitment to regional diplomacy as it aims to become the bloc’s newest member.

“It seems it (the hall) is the only one in the world, in ASEAN (countries), where there is a dedicated space like (this) in a ministry, in a royal palace or presidential palace,” said Timor-Leste’s President José Ramos-Horta.

“At least in ASEAN countries I have visited, I have never noticed something like the ASEAN Hall,” he said in an exclusive interview with CNA a day after inaugurating the space.