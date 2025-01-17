Timorese eye stronger education, trade ties after joining ASEAN, but some say country is ‘not yet ready’

DILI: When Maria do Ceu Lopes da Silva was younger, she had no interest in Tais, the handwoven traditional textile of Timor-Leste.

It was only in 2002, the year her country gained independence, that the 68-year-old started to learn about the textile and its place in Timorese culture.

For instance, not only is Tais worn as traditional clothing by men and women, it is also used for decoration, in traditional ceremonies and to welcome newborns.

In 2019, Ceu even worked with the Timorese government to inscribe Tais on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. It was officially inscribed two years later.

Ceu’s non-governmental organisation Timor Aid also trains women to weave Tais so that they can sell the textiles to earn income, and safekeep the tradition.