Singapore-Malaysia relationship can be ‘building block’ in strengthening ASEAN amid global challenges: PM Wong
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is increasingly facing external pressures and needs to strengthen itself, agreed the prime ministers of Singapore and Malaysia.
SINGAPORE: An uncertain geopolitical climate is a “strong and powerful” motivator for members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to bolster their ties, and the Singapore-Malaysia relationship can hopefully be a key building block in doing so, said Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Jan 7).
His Malaysian counterpart PM Anwar Ibrahim said countries should adopt a “new attitude” where they focus on leveraging each other’s strengths, instead of having discussions primarily tuned towards rivalry and “unnecessary conflicts”.
Both leaders were responding during a joint press conference at the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Putrajaya to a question on how both sides are doing in light of heightened superpower rivalry and economic uncertainties.
A second Donald Trump presidency in the United States has sparked concerns over the implications on the global economy and stability. Ongoing hot wars in Ukraine and Gaza have also heightened tensions and raised the geopolitical temperature.
Mr Wong pointed out the importance of strengthening links and cooperating on a “win-win basis” amid a “more dangerous and troubled” world.
He also cited the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System as examples of tie-ups, while also highlighting other areas being explored such as cross-border electricity trading, digitalisation and infrastructure.
“But we are also hoping that the bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Singapore can provide an important foundation and building block for a stronger ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), which again we have an opportunity to advance through Malaysia’s chairmanship,” Mr Wong said.
“So the global challenges and tensions are indeed on our minds, and I think there is a very strong and powerful motivation to come together and strengthen our bilateral and regional ties.
Both countries also discussed the importance of harnessing their respective strengths, Mr Anwar shared during the press conference.
“Singapore has its strengths and so do we, why can’t we work - with two countries having sort of a common strategy to assist one another, and to work and benefit from each other’s strengths?” he said.
“This is the new attitude that we must have, (rather) than always talking in terms of rivalry and unnecessary conflicts.”
During the joint press conference on Tuesday, both leaders said Singapore and Malaysia are committed to durable and win-win outcomes on the “complex” outstanding bilateral issues involving airspace, maritime boundaries and water, even as more time is needed to resolve them.
The unresolved matters should not detract from their overall relationship, and bilateral cooperation must continue to deliver concrete benefits to the people of both countries, said Mr Wong.
Meanwhile, Mr Anwar said the “final settlement” of these issues should be “win-win”, and they should not detract or frustrate progress in key areas like economic, trade and energy cooperation.
A direction of focusing and leveraging each other’s strengths is not only in the spirit with Singapore, but can also be observed in “many other countries” within ASEAN, said Mr Anwar, highlighting their attitude in trying to resolve the “more contentious” Myanmar conflict.
Myanmar has been in a state of unrest since February 2021, when its military seized control and ousted a democratically elected government, sparking protests and leaving the junta struggling to hold on to its power.
“There is that preparedness to try and work together as a team, and that’s the only thing we can do, that we are able to do, and I would think we can resolve more complex international issues,” said Mr Anwar.
Mr Anwar is assembling a team of informal advisors in support of Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year. Analysts have told CNA this is a strategic effort to leverage the experiences of notable regional figures.
Mr Wong said Singapore fully supports Malaysia's chairmanship of ASEAN, adding that “it's going to be more important now than ever before for ASEAN to be strong, integrated and united, because the greater competition we face is not amongst ourselves within ASEAN, it's outside of the region”.
“The big economies are all talking about re-shoring, on-shoring, near-shoring - they want the key projects to be nearer to their home economies. So ASEAN has to come together, look at ways in which we can enhance our value proposition and be competitive together,” said the Singapore prime minister.
Similarly, Mr Anwar emphasised the importance of ASEAN in strengthening itself as a regional force, able to “withstand unpredictable pressures” from “other areas or groups or regions”.
“What we can do is our best for now, to strengthen our fundamentals and our force, and work as friendly nations to collaborate with all, and that’s the position Malaysia has taken.”