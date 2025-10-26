Thailand, Cambodia to cease all hostilities at disputed border in ‘peace deal’ signing witnessed by Trump
Under the deal dubbed the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, the two countries will agree to cease all hostilities and 18 Cambodian detained soldiers will be released.
KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to cease all hostilities at the disputed border area and release captured soldiers, as part of what United States President Donald Trump hailed as a “peace deal” and an “incredible job for humanity”.
Trump presided over the signing of the agreement by Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet on Sunday (Oct 26) on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit. The deal was also witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the bloc’s rotating chair.
According to Trump, the deal includes both countries agreeing to cease all hostilities, 18 detained Cambodian soldiers being released, and observers from ASEAN, including Malaysia, to be deployed to make sure that the peace prevails and endures.
“I have no doubt that it will,” said Trump, adding that the deal could save “millions of lives”.
“On behalf of the United States, I'm proud to help settle this conflict and forge a future for the region where proud independent nations can prosper and thrive (with) safety, security and peace,” he added.
He said that when fighting broke out between both countries in July, his administration “immediately began working to prevent the conflict from escalating” and there were “a lot of phone calls” between him, Anwar and the Thai and Cambodian premiers.
Trump also announced on Sunday that the US will be signing a “major trade deal” with Cambodia and a “very important” critical minerals agreement with Thailand, adding that the US will have “robust” commerce and cooperation with both countries “as long as they live in peace”.
“And I really feel that when we make deals, when you see two countries that we do a lot of business with, we do a lot of business, we have to use that business to make sure they don't get into wars," said Trump.
Anwar paid tribute to Trump’s efforts in pushing for the deal and ending hostilities at the border.
“We, of course, admire your tenacity, your courage, because the world needs leaders who promote peace strongly,” said Anwar.
REMOVING WEAPONS
Hun Manet of Cambodia said that commanders from Thailand and Cambodia are discussing the possibility of removing weapons from the border, adding that it is an “indication of our willingness” to execute the joint declaration.
Anutin also pledged efforts to implement the joint declaration “fully and in good faith” to rebuild stability and trust amid “renewed cooperation between Thailand and Cambodia”.
Anutin had requested the signing be moved to an earlier slot on Sunday due to the death of the Kingdom's queen mother.
As such, the peace deal was signed in Trump’s first official event after he touched down in Kuala Lumpur at around 10am.
"Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand," Trump wrote on Saturday.
"In order to accommodate everyone for this major event, we will be signing the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival."
Anutin had on Saturday delayed his departure to the Kuala Lumpur summit following the death of the Queen mother, but said he still wanted to jet in for a peace deal with Cambodia, to be witnessed by Trump.
According to US news outlet Politico, Trump’s participation at the ASEAN summit was contingent on whether the bloc would hold an official ceasefire ceremony with him at the helm.
It reported last week that another condition for Trump’s participation at ASEAN was that Chinese officials not join the ceremony.
Malaysian foreign minister Mohamad Hasan had said on Oct 14 that Malaysia and the US would serve as facilitators to "see a more extensive ceasefire deal" between Thailand and Cambodia, which will require "both sides to remove all landmines and withdraw their military machinery from their borders".
"We hope that both parties can fulfil these conditions and during the ASEAN summit a declaration can be signed,” Mohamad added.
TRUMP’S ROLE
Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia erupted in July into the deadliest military clashes in decades, killing more than 40 people and forcing around 300,000 to flee their homes.
The two sides agreed to a ceasefire - brokered in part by Trump - after five days of fighting, and have since repeatedly traded accusations of truce violations.
Hun Manet has earlier said that he nominated the US president for a Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him with "innovative diplomacy" that ended the clashes.
However, Anutin has downplayed Trump’s efforts to play mediator.
When pressed on whether Cambodia's nomination may make the US president view Phnom Penh favourably, Anutin said earlier this month: “I only care about Thailand’s interests, the safety of Thai people and the nation’s sovereignty. Anyone winning prizes has nothing to do with what Thailand has to do.”
Trump however did not win his much-coveted 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, with this year’s recipient being Maria Corina Machado, leader of Venezuela's opposition movement.
Since returning to the White House for his second term in January, Trump had repeatedly insisted that he deserved the Nobel for his role in resolving numerous conflicts - a claim observers say is broadly exaggerated.
Trump restated his claim on the eve of the peace prize announcement, saying that his brokering of the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza was the eighth war he had ended.
Nobel Prize experts in Oslo had insisted in the run-up to Friday's announcement that Trump had no chance, noting that his "America First" policies run counter to the ideals of the Peace Prize as laid out in Alfred Nobel's 1895 will creating the award.
Trump arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Bunga Raya terminal at around 10am where he was welcomed by PM Anwar at the tarmac in a pomp ceremony with music and dancers.
The American president relished in the festivities, dancing on the red carpet to the tune of a welcoming band.
Trump also shook hands with members of Anwar’s Cabinet, including Mohamad and Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution.
At the same time on Sunday morning, around 200 protestors gathered at Dataran Merdeka for the “Trump You’re Not Welcome in Malaysia” rally.
The demonstration was initially slated to be held at Ampang Park near the ASEAN Summit venue at KLCC Convention Centre but organiser BDS Malaysia announced the change in venue on its social media pages on Sunday morning.
Protestors held placards such as “Trump stop supporting Netanyahu” and “Free Palestine”.
Later on Sunday at the ASEAN Summit, Trump is also expected to sign a bilateral US-Malaysia trade deal with PM Anwar and attend a US-ASEAN meeting.
Trump’s visit to Kuala Lumpur will be the first time a US president has visited Malaysia in a decade, the last being Barack Obama in 2015.
Trump attended the 2017 ASEAN Summit in the Philippines during his first term in office but skipped subsequent gatherings, raising questions about his administration’s commitment to the region.