Thailand, Cambodia to cease all hostilities at disputed border in ‘peace deal’ signing witnessed by Trump

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to cease all hostilities at the disputed border area and release captured soldiers, as part of what United States President Donald Trump hailed as a “peace deal” and an “incredible job for humanity”.

Trump presided over the signing of the agreement by Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet on Sunday (Oct 26) on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit. The deal was also witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the bloc’s rotating chair.

According to Trump, the deal includes both countries agreeing to cease all hostilities, 18 detained Cambodian soldiers being released, and observers from ASEAN, including Malaysia, to be deployed to make sure that the peace prevails and endures.

“I have no doubt that it will,” said Trump, adding that the deal could save “millions of lives”.

“On behalf of the United States, I'm proud to help settle this conflict and forge a future for the region where proud independent nations can prosper and thrive (with) safety, security and peace,” he added.

He said that when fighting broke out between both countries in July, his administration “immediately began working to prevent the conflict from escalating” and there were “a lot of phone calls” between him, Anwar and the Thai and Cambodian premiers.

Trump also announced on Sunday that the US will be signing a “major trade deal” with Cambodia and a “very important” critical minerals agreement with Thailand, adding that the US will have “robust” commerce and cooperation with both countries “as long as they live in peace”.

“And I really feel that when we make deals, when you see two countries that we do a lot of business with, we do a lot of business, we have to use that business to make sure they don't get into wars," said Trump.