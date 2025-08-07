Thailand, Cambodia agree to comply with international law on captured soldiers after ‘positive’ talks in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to comply with international humanitarian law in treating each other’s captured soldiers, and will facilitate the “dignified and timely return” of deceased individuals.

The two Southeast Asian countries, which agreed to a ceasefire on Jul 28 in their border dispute, met in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (Aug 7) for an extraordinary general border committee meeting.

Both sides also agreed that in the event of an armed conflict, whether intentional or unintentional, they would promptly consult at the local level through existing bilateral mechanisms to prevent the situation from escalating along the entire border.

In a joint statement, Thailand and Cambodia said that the meeting “was held in a constructive and positive atmosphere, resulting in meaningful outcomes”.

“Both sides reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to the full and effective implementation of the terms of the ceasefire agreed upon.”

The meeting was co-chaired by Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and National Defence Minister, General Tea Seiha, and Thailand’s Acting Defence Minister, General (Ret) Nattaphon Narkphanit.

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution observed the meeting along with representatives from the United States and China.