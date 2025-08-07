Thailand, Cambodia agree to comply with international law on captured soldiers after ‘positive’ talks in KL
The two Southeast Asian countries also agreed to promptly consult one another in case of any armed conflict to prevent it from escalating.
KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to comply with international humanitarian law in treating each other’s captured soldiers, and will facilitate the “dignified and timely return” of deceased individuals.
The two Southeast Asian countries, which agreed to a ceasefire on Jul 28 in their border dispute, met in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (Aug 7) for an extraordinary general border committee meeting.
Both sides also agreed that in the event of an armed conflict, whether intentional or unintentional, they would promptly consult at the local level through existing bilateral mechanisms to prevent the situation from escalating along the entire border.
In a joint statement, Thailand and Cambodia said that the meeting “was held in a constructive and positive atmosphere, resulting in meaningful outcomes”.
“Both sides reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to the full and effective implementation of the terms of the ceasefire agreed upon.”
The meeting was co-chaired by Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and National Defence Minister, General Tea Seiha, and Thailand’s Acting Defence Minister, General (Ret) Nattaphon Narkphanit.
Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution observed the meeting along with representatives from the United States and China.
Eighteen Cambodian soldiers are still being held by the Royal Thai Army as of Monday (Aug 4). Thailand had on Aug 1 returned two wounded Cambodian soldiers.
The number of Thai soldiers captured by Cambodia is unclear.
On Thursday, both countries also agreed to allow the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to act as observers of the ceasefire, Thailand's Acting Minister of Defence Nattaphon said.
Pending an ASEAN observer team led by Malaysia as agreed on Jul 28, interim teams made up of defence attaches of ASEAN members accredited to Cambodia or Thailand will be established separately in each country.
After five days of fighting last month that resulted in at least 38 people killed and the displacement of over 300,000 people on both sides, the two countries agreed to halt their deadliest conflict in more than a decade, with a ceasefire taking place at the stroke of midnight on Jul 29.