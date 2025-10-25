Thai PM to travel to Malaysia for ceasefire deal, won't attend APEC Summit

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday said he would travel to Malaysia for the signing of an expanded ceasefire agreement with Cambodia.

Anutin told reporters he would be in Kuala Lumpur to sign the deal on Sunday and would return to Thailand afterwards due to the death of the kingdom's Queen Mother Sirikit. He also said he would not attend next week's APEC Summit.

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were meeting on Saturday (Oct 25) to start a weekend of global diplomacy in the Malaysian capital, with teams from the United States and China holding trade talks alongside the summit.

Trump is due to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday morning on the first stop of his trip through Asia, and is set to watch Cambodia and Thailand sign a broader ceasefire deal after he helped broker an end to a deadly five-day border conflict in July.