'A more attractive place to invest': Timor-Leste seeks trade and job growth with ASEAN membership

PREPARING FOR COMPETITION

Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao said joining ASEAN will give his country access to a market of more than 600 million people.

“It will connect us more deeply to regional supply chains and make Timor-Leste a more attractive place to invest,” he added.

However, ASEAN membership will also bring tougher competition. Local businesses are expected to face pressure from more established regional players.

Timor-Leste’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been preparing its members through training and capacity-building programmes to help them navigate ASEAN market procedures and regulations.

Hergui Luina Fernandes Alves, the chamber’s vice president of promotion and cooperation, noted that understanding trade rules is essential before entering a new market, and that efforts are under way to facilitate business matching between Timor-Leste and other ASEAN members.

The nation is also investing heavily in infrastructure to support trade.

For instance, the Tibar Bay Port, which began operations in 2022, is the largest infrastructure project in the country and a vital maritime gateway for economic diversification.

The modern container port – Timor-Leste’s first public-private partnership development – represents an investment of US$490 million.

It features modern handling equipment and has the capacity to handle up to one million containers per year.