‘We shouldn’t bring to ASEAN an additional burden’: Timor-Leste president on joining the bloc
In an exclusive interview with CNA's Saifulbahri Ismail, Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta says the country will be ready to host its first ASEAN Summit by 2029.
DILI: Timor-Leste will be ready to host its first Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit by 2029, according to its President José Ramos-Horta.
This comes as the country prepares to be formally admitted into the regional bloc at next month’s meeting in Kuala Lumpur.
As ASEAN’s newest member, Timor-Leste hopes to contribute to strengthening the grouping’s mechanisms, including those for conflict prevention, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate told CNA.
Q. How can Timor-Leste contribute to ASEAN as its 11th member?
(Our) absolute priority is for Timor-Leste to stay peaceful, with law and order, public security, and stability in government. We should not bring to ASEAN an additional burden, additional headache.
If we can, in the future, contribute towards strengthening ASEAN mechanisms such as conflict prevention, that (would be) key. So in ASEAN, we (should) put emphasis on dialogue, on conflict prevention.
Q. Timor-Leste is enjoying political stability today. But given its history of conflict and frequent changes in government since independence, how do you ensure that this stability can endure?
We cannot take anything for granted. A country can be very peaceful for a while, for a long time, (and) then suddenly violence erupts. But even when violence does erupt, (it can) be quickly contained.
We had this experience. In 2006, we had a major security breakdown. If we are not 100 per cent sure that we can contain the violence, we better ask friends to help. You swallow your pride, ask for friends to help. Because above all, my obligation is to ensure the safety and tranquility of the people – not my pride.
Q. In what areas would you like to see ASEAN do better?
If we know there are ongoing border disputes, then there should be encouragement on the part of ASEAN with the countries involved, whether within ASEAN or between ASEAN countries and others, like the South China Sea situation. How do we manage that?
The best way, in my view – maybe it's romantic, maybe it's naive – would (be to) demilitarise the whole area. There will be continuing overlapping claims, (which are) next to impossible to settle to the full contentment of (any) one claimant state. So, it (is) better to declare it a sea of peace and human fraternity. And then we work on how to celebrate that sea as a sea of peace.
Q. Timor-Leste still faces unresolved land and maritime boundary issues with Indonesia. How do you plan to resolve these disputes while avoiding any escalation of tensions?
We have just started negotiations with Indonesia on maritime boundaries. We still have a very small piece of land on the border with Indonesia that remains to be settled.
I'm very confident that between (Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao) and (Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto), they are able to resolve this small piece of land. In terms of maritime boundary, I think it will be resolved very quickly. I don't see any major point of disagreement.
Q. When do you expect Timor-Leste to be ready to host its first ASEAN Summit?
That is a big question. Right now, in terms of logistics infrastructure, it’s not possible.
But if we work creatively – for instance, if we don’t have enough space to accommodate heads of state, I’m sure some of the heads of state will be very happy to stay in Sumba, an Indonesian island (nearby) where apparently they have one of the most luxurious hotels in the world called NIHI. For some, I'm sure they will be very happy to stay in Labuan Bajo (in Indonesia). So, we could just worry about the day's meeting.
We would be able to host, let's say, by 2029, which under the alphabetical order would fall to Timor.
Q. You've played a key role in Timor-Leste's ASEAN bid. With the country set to mark a historic moment in Kuala Lumpur next month, will you be there to witness the occasion?
My friend (Malaysian Prime Minister) Anwar Ibrahim, whom I know well – we’ve been very good friends for a long, long time – he told me, “You have to come. You have to come.” Usually, I avoid (having both) myself and the prime minister out of the country (at the same time).
But going to KL for the summit is such a special occasion. Yes, I intend to go with Mr Xanana Gusmao for this very symbolic day of joining ASEAN. I prefer that he is the one who delivers our national statement.