‘We shouldn’t bring to ASEAN an additional burden’: Timor-Leste president on joining the bloc

Q. Timor-Leste still faces unresolved land and maritime boundary issues with Indonesia. How do you plan to resolve these disputes while avoiding any escalation of tensions?

We have just started negotiations with Indonesia on maritime boundaries. We still have a very small piece of land on the border with Indonesia that remains to be settled.

I'm very confident that between (Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao) and (Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto), they are able to resolve this small piece of land. In terms of maritime boundary, I think it will be resolved very quickly. I don't see any major point of disagreement.

Q. When do you expect Timor-Leste to be ready to host its first ASEAN Summit?

That is a big question. Right now, in terms of logistics infrastructure, it’s not possible.

But if we work creatively – for instance, if we don’t have enough space to accommodate heads of state, I’m sure some of the heads of state will be very happy to stay in Sumba, an Indonesian island (nearby) where apparently they have one of the most luxurious hotels in the world called NIHI. For some, I'm sure they will be very happy to stay in Labuan Bajo (in Indonesia). So, we could just worry about the day's meeting.

We would be able to host, let's say, by 2029, which under the alphabetical order would fall to Timor.

Q. You've played a key role in Timor-Leste's ASEAN bid. With the country set to mark a historic moment in Kuala Lumpur next month, will you be there to witness the occasion?

My friend (Malaysian Prime Minister) Anwar Ibrahim, whom I know well – we’ve been very good friends for a long, long time – he told me, “You have to come. You have to come.” Usually, I avoid (having both) myself and the prime minister out of the country (at the same time).

But going to KL for the summit is such a special occasion. Yes, I intend to go with Mr Xanana Gusmao for this very symbolic day of joining ASEAN. I prefer that he is the one who delivers our national statement.