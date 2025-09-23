Timor-Leste to become ASEAN bloc's 11th member in October

DILI, Timor-Leste: Timor-Leste is slated to become the 11th member of the ASEAN regional bloc in October, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday (Sep 23) during a visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

The accession will be formalised at a gathering of world leaders in Kuala Lumpur, confirmed Anwar, whose country currently chairs the Association of South East Asian Nations.

Timor-Leste is the youngest country in the region, having gained independence from Indonesia in 2002 after 24 years of occupation.

"The accession of Timor-Leste to ASEAN will be of immense benefit to us all," Anwar told a press conference after a meeting with Timor-Leste's president, Ramos-Horta, in the country's capital, Dili.

"We will certainly have a big celebration for your accession to ASEAN in October 2025," he said.

Anwar said the two leaders also discussed trade, investments, tourism, education and defence during the bilateral talks.

He is also scheduled to meet with Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao during his visit.

President Jose Ramos-Horta has long campaigned for ASEAN membership, and an application was first submitted in 2011.

"Our discussions have been a warm, constructive focus on the future as we prepare for our historic accession to ASEAN in October in Kuala Lumpur," Horta said.

"We are committed to working closely with Malaysia and all ASEAN members to fulfil their remaining milestones on our path to full membership."