ASEAN’s growing geopolitical and economic clout draws attention from world leaders: Former sec-gen

ASEAN is both geographically and economically “very important” to many of the world’s major powers, said the bloc’s former secretary-general Ong Keng Yong.

This comes as several world leaders including United States President Donald Trump are expected to attend the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

Mr Ong, who is ambassador-at-large, said the presence of these leaders underscores ASEAN’s role as a key convening platform, where countries seek to engage the bloc to advance their own interests.

“The yearly challenge for us is what they will individually offer or discuss with our leadership when they come,” he told CNA.

“I think the ASEAN Summit attracts all these top leaders to the event because they all have something to present and discuss with us, and we have something to present and discuss with them.”

The 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings will be held from Sunday (Oct 26) to Tuesday.

On the agenda are ways to boost economic integration, lower security risks and advance the energy transition.

The regional grouping’s centrality extends beyond geography, said Mr Ong, who served as its secretary-general from 2003 to 2007.

“It's our philosophy and our outlook towards the rest of the world – how we can develop economically, socially and all that.”

He added that the strength of such summits lies in their ability to foster open and spontaneous dialogue among leaders.