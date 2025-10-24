Hundreds in KL protest Trump’s attendance at ASEAN Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of protestors gathered in Malaysia’s capital on Friday afternoon (Oct 24) to rally against United States President Donald Trump’s attendance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

Trump is expected to arrive on Sunday morning for the summit and related meetings, which take place from Oct 26 to 28.

The demonstration was led by Malaysia’s biggest opposition party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and attended by pro-Palestine activists.

After Friday prayers at around 2pm, protestors gathered outside Menara Tabung Haji in downtown Kuala Lumpur.

Most of them wore black and held Palestine flags. Some held placards saying “Dump Trump” and “Trump you are not welcome”.

They then marched down Jalan Tun Razak towards the US embassy about 700m away, chanting “Get out Donald Trump” and “Free Palestine”.

The procession was led by a few dozen members of PAS’ volunteer corp Jabatan Amal, who wore maroon uniforms.

The protestors stopped near the embassy in front of dozens of police personnel, including those from the Federal Reserve Unit, which specialises in riot management.

The rally was peaceful.

Those who made speeches included PAS youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden.

“We are gathered here … to tell Donald Trump that you are not welcome in Malaysia,” he said.

“Not only are you siding with Israel … but you have sent military aid to the Zionist Israel government.”