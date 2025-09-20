Trump administration seeks US$6.4b weapons sale to Israel, sources say

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is seeking congressional approval to sell Israel US$6.4 billion worth of weapons and equipment, including attack helicopters and troop carriers, people familiar with the matter said on Friday (Sep 19).

Israel’s military said it had expanded operations in Gaza City on Friday, bombarding Hamas infrastructure. Displaced Palestinians said they were traumatised by the advance and had no means to flee.

The news of the proposed sale came days before world leaders were set to gather in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly. The UN Security Council is also due to hold a high-level meeting on Gaza next week.

HELICOPTERS, VEHICLES AND PARTS

The planned package includes a deal worth US$3.8 billion for 30 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and US$1.9 billion for 3,250 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles for the Israeli army.

Another US$750 million in support parts for armoured personnel carriers and power supplies is also moving through the sale process, one of the sources said.