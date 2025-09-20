Trump administration seeks US$6.4b weapons sale to Israel, sources say

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is seeking congressional approval to sell Israel US$6.4 billion worth of weapons and equipment, including attack helicopters and troop carriers, people familiar with the matter said on Friday (Sep 19).
Israel’s military said it had expanded operations in Gaza City on Friday, bombarding Hamas infrastructure. Displaced Palestinians said they were traumatised by the advance and had no means to flee.
The news of the proposed sale came days before world leaders were set to gather in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly. The UN Security Council is also due to hold a high-level meeting on Gaza next week.
HELICOPTERS, VEHICLES AND PARTS
The planned package includes a deal worth US$3.8 billion for 30 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and US$1.9 billion for 3,250 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles for the Israeli army.
Another US$750 million in support parts for armoured personnel carriers and power supplies is also moving through the sale process, one of the sources said.
POLITICAL DIVISIONS IN WASHINGTON
President Donald Trump’s staunch backing of Israel’s military comes as Democrats voice growing unease over its Gaza campaign.
On Thursday, a group of senators introduced the first resolution in the chamber urging recognition of a Palestinian state. More than half of Democratic senators recently voted against further arms sales to Israel.
The Wall Street Journal first reported details of the helicopter and vehicle sales.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.