Time for APEC to rethink its role in a changing global economy: South Korean foreign minister

SEOUL: South Korea wants to use its turn as host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit to renew the trade bloc’s purpose and chart a fresh direction for cooperation.

South Korea’s top diplomat said the forum has been a success story in promoting trade growth and a multilateral trading system, but an evolving world demands fresh commitment from its members.

“(APEC) supported building the free trade and economic system after the end of the Cold War … and it has been successful,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Cho Hyun.

“However, we now face new challenges. So, it's a good time for APEC leaders to mull over and talk about the future of APEC.”

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The trade bloc, founded in 1989, has held its economic leaders’ meeting annually since 1993.

In a week, the summit returns to South Korea for the first time in two decades. It will be hosted in the southeastern coastal city of Gyeongju.

Cho said that the “Gyeongju Declaration” – a joint statement traditionally named after the host city and adopted by consensus at the conclusion of each summit – will centre on three themes: connection, innovation, and prosperity.

“Connect means we facilitate trade and investment, and enhance contacts among states, institutions and people,” he explained.

“Innovation is to address the digital divide and enhance AI (artificial intelligence) operations. Finally, prosper means we try to achieve sustainable development among all the 21 APEC economies.”