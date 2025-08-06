South Korea’s historic Gyeongju city prepares to host APEC Summit, attract more tourists

GYEONGJU, South Korea: World leaders and delegates are set to gather in South Korea in October for its biggest diplomatic event in two decades – the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

The historic ancient city of Gyeongju, located about 270km southeast of capital Seoul, will host leaders from 21 member economies.

It is the second time South Korea is hosting the summit, the last being in Busan in 2005. It will also be President Lee Jae-myung’s first major international event since taking office in June after months of domestic political turmoil.

With less than three months to go, Gyeongju is ramping up preparations and hoping it can leave a lasting mark on visitors – and attract tourists from around the world.

OFTEN OVERLOOKED BY FOREIGN VISITORS

Gyeongju’s history dates back more than 1,000 years and is often called a museum with no walls. Historical sites like pagodas and tombs are a must-see for visitors.

It is home to Bulguksa, one of South Korea’s most famous temples that is also part of a UNESCO World Heritage site dating back to the 8th century.