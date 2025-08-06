South Korea’s historic Gyeongju city prepares to host APEC Summit, attract more tourists
With less than three months to go to the high-level meeting, the ancient city – which is home to a UNESCO World Heritage site – is ramping up preparations.
GYEONGJU, South Korea: World leaders and delegates are set to gather in South Korea in October for its biggest diplomatic event in two decades – the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.
The historic ancient city of Gyeongju, located about 270km southeast of capital Seoul, will host leaders from 21 member economies.
It is the second time South Korea is hosting the summit, the last being in Busan in 2005. It will also be President Lee Jae-myung’s first major international event since taking office in June after months of domestic political turmoil.
With less than three months to go, Gyeongju is ramping up preparations and hoping it can leave a lasting mark on visitors – and attract tourists from around the world.
OFTEN OVERLOOKED BY FOREIGN VISITORS
Gyeongju’s history dates back more than 1,000 years and is often called a museum with no walls. Historical sites like pagodas and tombs are a must-see for visitors.
It is home to Bulguksa, one of South Korea’s most famous temples that is also part of a UNESCO World Heritage site dating back to the 8th century.
"Gyeongju is the cradle of Korean culture. You can't understand our national identity without knowing Gyeongju,” noted Gyeongju National Museum guide Kim Yeon-ho.
The museum will be the venue for a key highlight of the APEC Summit – the formal dinner banquet. It will offer world leaders a glimpse into the Silla dynasty, which lasted almost 1,000 years and had its capital in Gyeongju.
The Bell of King Seongdeok, one of the country’s oldest surviving bells at more than 1,200 years old, can be found in the museum as well.
It is just one of many national treasures in a city that is little known outside South Korea and often overlooked by foreign travellers.
There were 48 million domestic visitors in Gyeongju last year – far exceeding the 1.2 million visits made by overseas tourists.
The city’s natives are looking to change that when the APEC Summit rolls around.
“I hope this will help introduce our region and Korean culture to the world and that people will recognise its value and come visit,” said Kim.
North Gyeongsang province, where Gyeongju is located, is hoping to attract around 7,700 daily visitors and 30,000 attendees over the course of the two-day summit that starts on Oct 31.
A study estimates the summit could create 23,000 jobs and generate over US$5 billion.
PREPARING FOR VISITOR SURGE
Traditional market merchants and shop owners in Gyeongju are already getting ready for a surge in tourists.
Ryu Ho-jin, who owns a traditional Korean snack shop in the city, told CNA he hopes for an increase in sales and expects more Chinese tourists to visit.
In anticipation of that, he has been promoting his store and products on popular Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, known as RedNote in English.
Ryu, who has been running his shop for about two years, said he also wants to promote local food like Jeonbyeong - a traditional cracker snack - to foreign visitors.
Some locals are getting ready to welcome summit attendees and tourists by attending etiquette and English classes, hoping to better communicate with foreign guests and showcase Korean hospitality.
“I thought we should take part in some training to properly welcome foreign visitors. Of course, I am busy, but I made time,” one market vendor told CNA.
Another shopkeeper said: “Right now, most foreigners only know Seoul, but Gyeongju is a city where tradition and modern life coexist. I hope this (summit) helps the world learn about that.”
CONCERNS ABOUT HOSTING
While most locals are excited for the potential tourism boost, concerns about Gyeongju’s ability to host the event have surfaced.
"Gyeongju has never hosted something on this scale before, so there is fear that it might lead to disappointment,” said Kwon Ro-wook, who has lived most of his life in the city and heads the Seongdong Market Merchants’ Association.
“But since Gyeongju is a 1,000-year-old city, I believe it will turn out well,” he added.
Kim Sang-chul, head of the APEC Preparation and Support Office, brushed aside concerns that the city may struggle to host such a large-scale event.
"Although people said the area lacked lodging infrastructure, there are 12 accommodation facilities around the Bomun tourist district – including three five-star hotels,” he pointed out.
Guests have the option of flying into Incheon International Airport before driving to Gyeongju or taking the high-speed train.
They can also fly to Gimhae International Airport or take a domestic flight there, before driving to Gyeongju about 91km away.
Roads near summit venues located within the Bomun Tourist Complex are being upgraded.
Workers have been racing to finish preparations for the summit, resting during the hottest hours of the day and returning to work late into the night.
South Korea was gripped by a record heatwave last month, with temperatures soaring to more than 40 degrees Celsius in the afternoons.
Kim said that everything in terms of infrastructure for the summit is on track, with the exhibition hall halfway completed and about two-thirds of the banquet hall left to be built.
“Overall, with quality and safety as our foundation, and by mobilising all available resources, we are confident we can complete everything by September without any issues,” he added.