Liberal Lee Jae-myung wins South Korea presidency in martial law 'judgment day'

SEOUL: South Korea's liberal party candidate, Lee Jae-myung, was elected president in Tuesday's (Jun 3) snap election, six months to the day after he evaded military cordons to vote against a shock martial law decree imposed by his ousted predecessor.

Lee's victory stands to usher in a political sea change in Asia's fourth-largest economy, after the backlash against the martial law brought down Yoon Suk Yeol, the conservative outsider who narrowly beat Lee in the 2022 election.

With 100 per cent of the ballots counted, Lee had won 49.42 per cent of the nearly 35 million votes cast while conservative rival Kim Moon-soo had taken 41.15 per cent in the polls that brought the highest turnout for a presidential election since 1997, according to National Election Commission data.

A subdued Kim conceded the race and congratulated Lee in brief remarks to reporters.

Lee, a 61-year-old former human rights lawyer, called Tuesday's election "judgment day" against Yoon's martial law and his People Power Party's failure to stop the ill-fated move.

"The first mission is to decisively overcome insurrection and to ensure there will never be another military coup with guns and swords turned against the people," Lee said in a victory speech outside parliament.

"We can overcome this temporary difficulty with the combined strength of our people, who have great capabilities," he said.

Lee was officially confirmed as president by the National Election Commission on Wednesday and immediately assumed the powers of the presidency and commander in chief.

An abbreviated inauguration is planned at parliament at 11am (10am Singapore), an interior ministry official said.