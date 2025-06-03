South Koreans vote for president after months of turmoil triggered by martial law

SEOUL: South Koreans will elect a new president on Tuesday (Jun 3) to cap six months of turmoil triggered by a shock martial law briefly imposed by former leader Yoon Suk Yeol, which marred the country's reputation as a vibrant, if at times chaotic, democracy.

The new leader will face the challenge of rallying a society deeply scarred by the attempt at military rule and an export-heavy economy reeling from unpredictable protectionist moves by the United States, a major trading partner and a security ally.

Turnout is expected to be high with polls open from 6am local time to 8pm (5am to 7pm, Singapore time) following early voting on Thursday and Friday, when more than a third of the 44.39 million eligible voters cast their ballots.

Both liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung and his conservative rival Kim Moon-soo have pledged change for the country, saying the political system and economic model set up during its rise as a budding democracy and industrial power are no longer fit for purpose.

Their proposals for investment in innovation and technology often overlap, but Lee advocates more equity and help for mid-to-low-income families, while Kim has campaigned on giving businesses more freedom from regulations and labour strife.