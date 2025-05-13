Commentary: South Korea is heading into an election in a fractured state

BUSAN: Since Dec 3, when now-impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, South Korean politics has stagnated.

In the five months since, South Korea has cycled through thee acting presidents. Meanwhile, a new president has been elected in South Korea’s most important ally – the United States – yet Seoul has been unable to meaningfully negotiate with US President Donald Trump on major issues because of persistent political deadlock.

Mr Yoon was formally removed from office last month by the Constitutional Court, intensifying the country’s sharp partisan polarisation. Mr Yoon’s impeachment means a new election will be held on Jun 3.

But South Korea has gone from crisis to crisis in the lead-up to the vote, with little sign of political consolidation. This past weekend, the country’s conservative party – the People Power Party (PPP) – imploded into factionalism, unable to agree on a candidate.

South Korea's former labour minister Kim Moon-soo had earlier this month won the PPP's primary to run as its candidate. But before dawn Saturday (May 10), the PPP changed its mind and nominated former prime minister Han Duck-soo instead. Mr Kim was eventually reinstated as PPP’s candidate on the same day.

The two contenders have struggled back and forth quite publicly. The infighting and chaotic manoeuvrings may well throw the election to progressive Lee Jae-myung, who is already the favourite.

Unsurprisingly, this turmoil has prompted talk of constitutional reform. Many proposals recommend South Korea move away from its current system of a single, five-year presidential to the American system of a four-year presidential term with the possibility of re-election once. Unfortunately, this will not fix the country’s structural issues, the most important of which are listed below.