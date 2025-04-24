Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in indicted for corruption: Prosecution

SEOUL: South Korea's prosecutors said Thursday (Apr 24) they have indicted former president Moon Jae-in on corruption charges related to the employment of his son-in-law at an airline.

Moon was "indicted for corruption for receiving 217 million won (US$150,000) in connection with facilitating the employment of his son-in-law at an airline", the Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office said in a statement.

The case adds to the political drama gripping South Korea, which is facing elections on Jun 3 after Yoon Suk-yeol was stripped of his presidency for imposing martial law briefly.

Moon, who served as president from 2017 to 2022, was known for pursuing engagement with North Korea, including brokering talks between Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump during his first term.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

According to prosecutors, Moon's son-in-law was appointed managing director by low-cost airline Thai Eastar Jet, "despite lacking any relevant experience or qualifications in the airline industry".

The son-in-law "frequently left his post for extended periods ... and did not perform his duties in a manner befitting the position", they said.

The airline, which was effectively controlled by a former MP from Moon's party, had given Moon's son-in-law the job in a bid to win favours from the then-president, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, any salary and other financial benefits paid by the airline to the son-in-law between 2018 and 2020 "were confirmed as not legitimate salary payments, but bribes intended for the president".

The son-in-law later divorced Moon's daughter.