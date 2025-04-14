Commentary: South Korea’s upcoming presidential election will dramatically change its foreign policy

BUSAN: South Korea’s most recent conservative president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been impeached and removed. Mr Yoon declared martial law without warning on Dec 3, pitching the country into a major constitutional crisis. Not since South Korea was a dictatorship in the 1980s has a president sought to rule outside the constitution.

The South Korean public rallied against this power grab. The national legislature quickly impeached Mr Yoon, and just this month the country’s highest court confirmed that impeachment. South Korea now has an acting president, and a snap election has been set for Jun 3.

The current frontrunner is Lee Jae-myung, Mr Yoon’s chief competitor in the last election, in 2022. Mr Lee, a progressive, officially declared his bid for the presidency on Apr 10.

Given his strong showing in 2022 - he lost by less than one percentage point - and the backlash brought on the conservatives by Mr Yoon’s actions, Mr Lee and the left are widely expected to win.

In 2017, another South Korean conservative president was impeached and removed, followed by a progressive presidential victory. It seems reasonable to suggest that history will repeat itself.