Snap Insight: After Yoon’s impeachment, South Korea must learn the right lessons from its crisis

SINGAPORE: The constitutional court of South Korea ended Yoon Suk Yeol’s presidency on Friday (Apr 4). It found that Yoon’s declaration of emergency martial law constituted a serious and material violation of the constitution and the law.

After months of political turmoil since Dec 3, 2024 that has intensified bitter divisions, will the court’s final verdict heal wounds and bring the nation together?

That the court produced a unanimous decision to uphold Yoon’s impeachment was no surprise. It has done so in all three presidential impeachment cases, to minimise potential conflict between different political groups and their supporters.

Beyond its power to protect and uphold the constitution, the constitutional court also serves a key political and social function: To bring a politically divided nation together through fair and just legal proceedings and decision.

But whether South Korea does so all depends on key actors drawing the right lessons, rather than utilising the court’s decision to serve their political interests. Three lessons are noteworthy.