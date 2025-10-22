Japan's new 'Iron Lady' PM Takaichi: A 'do-er' poised to bring stability

Japan has a new leader: Sanae Takaichi, the country’s first female prime minister.

Political observers are largely positive about the 64-year-old’s appointment, describing her as a “do-er” who is decisive, straightforward and pragmatic.

They believe her hands-on approach could provide the stability and direction Japan has lacked after years of short-lived administrations.

Japan has experienced a revolving door of prime ministers – five in as many years, with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) rocked by scandals and struggling to maintain voter trust.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Nicknamed the “Iron Lady”, Takaichi rose from humble beginnings and defied the odds in the country’s male-dominated, dynasty-driven political landscape to secure the top job on Tuesday (Oct 21).

“Crisis made this happen,” said Kotaro Tamura, adjunct professor at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

“Japan is kind of in a crisis. Domestically, there’re so many issues – rising taxes (and) prices. We have issues with our neighbours and allies,” he added.

“Her job is not easy. She's very patient but at the same time realistic. She’s a do-er.”