Sanae Takaichi wins parliamentary vote to become Japan's first female prime minister

TOKYO: Japan got its first female prime minister on Tuesday (Oct 21) after Sanae Takaichi, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), won the lower house vote to choose the country's next leader.

The 64-year-old unexpectedly received a majority in the first round of voting. She garnered 237 votes, topping the majority of the 465-seat chamber, according to a lower house staff.

Takaichi will likely be approved by the less-powerful upper house as well, and will formally take office after meeting the emperor later Tuesday.

She succeeds Shigeru Ishiba, who last month announced his resignation to take responsibility for election losses.

Japan's fifth prime minister in as many years, Sanae was voted in after forging an 1th-hour coalition deal.

The China hawk and social conservative will lead a minority government and has a full in-tray, not least a scheduled visit by US President Donald Trump next week.

An admirer of Margaret Thatcher, the former heavy metal drummer became on Oct 4 head of LDP, which has governed almost non-stop for decades but is losing support.

Six days later the Komeito party, uncomfortable about Takaichi's conservative views and an LDP slush fund scandal, quit their coalition.

This forced Takaichi to form an alliance with the reformist, right-leaning Japan Innovation Party (JIP), which was signed on Monday evening.

JIP wants to lower the consumption tax rate on food to zero, to abolish corporate and organisational donations and to reduce the number of MPs.

Takaichi pledged Monday to "make Japan's economy stronger, and reshape Japan as a country that can be responsible for future generations".

"She's a strong-minded person, regardless of being a woman," pensioner Toru Takahashi, 76, told AFP in Takaichi's hometown Nara.

"She's not like Trump. But she's clear about what's right and wrong."

NORDIC

Takaichi has promised a Cabinet with "Nordic" levels of women, up from two under outgoing premier Shigeru Ishiba.

These could include the right-wing Satsuki Katayama in charge of finances and the half-American Kimi Onoda as economic security minister, local media said.

Japan ranked 118 out of 148 in the World Economic Forum's 2025 Global Gender Gap Report. Around 15 per cent of lower house MPs are women and corporate boardrooms are overwhelmingly male.