Japan PM hopeful Takaichi avoids war shrine visit amid political wrangle

TOKYO: The new head of Japan's ruling party Sanae Takaichi avoided visiting a controversial Tokyo war shrine on Friday (Oct 17), as political wrangling intensifies over her bid to become prime minister.

Takaichi became Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader on Oct 4 but her aim to become Japan's first woman prime minister was derailed by the collapse of the ruling coalition last week.

The LDP is now in talks about forming a different alliance, boosting Takaichi's chances of becoming premier in a parliamentary vote that media reports said will likely happen on Tuesday.

Past visits by top leaders to Yasukuni, which honours even convicted war criminals, have angered China and South Korea, and no Japanese premier has visited since 2013.

Takaichi, seen as an arch-conservative and China hawk from the right of the LDP, has visited in the past, including as a government minister.

But on Friday, on the opening day of an autumn festival, the 64-year-old sent an offering and reports said she was likely to refrain from visiting in order not to upset Japan's neighbours.

The last visit by a prime minister was in 2013 by the late Shinzo Abe, who was Takaichi's mentor. His three successors including outgoing premier Shigeru Ishiba have stayed away.