Japan PM candidate Sanae Takaichi vows 'Nordic' gender balance

TOKYO: The only woman in the leadership race for Japan's ruling party vowed on Monday (Sep 22) to improve the gender balance in her cabinet to "Nordic" levels and to ensure "peaceful" coexistence with foreigners.

Sanae Takaichi would be Japan's first woman prime minister if she wins the Oct 4 contest to head the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and then secures enough support in parliament.

Setting out her stall after filing her candidacy along with four others, Takaichi - seen otherwise as an arch-conservative - said people would be "very surprised" by her appointments.

"Our cabinet and (LDP) executive committee will include women to the extent that they will be comparable to those of Nordic countries," the 64-year-old said.

In Japanese politics and boardrooms, women are rare. Japan ranked 118 out of 148 in the World Economic Forum's 2025 Gender Gap Report.

In the Nordic region, Iceland, Finland and Norway occupied the top three places.

In the 20-strong current cabinet of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who announced his resignation on Sep 7, there are just two women.

Only around 15 per cent of lower house lawmakers are women.

Takaichi, who along with Shinjiro Koizumi is a favourite to win the LDP race, also said that growing numbers of foreigners were "rattling nerves".

While tourists were welcome and ageing Japan needed foreign workers, immigration "in a hurry would create a hostile atmosphere within Japanese society", she said.

"I'm going to review the policy so that we will be able to live peacefully together with foreigners," she said.