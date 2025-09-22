Japan ruling party leadership race kicks off

TOKYO: The leadership contest for Japan's ruling party kicked off on Monday (Sep 22), with five candidates vying to become the country's fourth prime minister in as many years.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba threw in the towel on Sep 7 after a string of poor election results for the long-dominant but ailing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Of the five contenders who filed their papers on Monday ahead of an Oct 4 party vote, Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi are the favourites, polls suggest.

Takaichi, 64, who would be Japan's first woman premier, is seen as a hard-line nationalist while Agriculture Minister Koizumi, 44, is the telegenic son of an ex-premier.

The others are Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, a former top diplomat with a reputation as a tough trade negotiator; Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, the top government spokesman in Ishiba's Cabinet with large ministerial experience; and former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 50.