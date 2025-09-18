China critic Takaichi joins party race, could become Japan's first woman leader

TOKYO: Japanese political hawk and strident China critic Sanae Takaichi said on Thursday (Sep 18) she will run in the ruling party's leadership election, a campaign that could make her Japan's first woman prime minister.

Takaichi, seen among the favourites in the race, will be up against popular agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who is expected to formally declare his candidacy on Friday.

They aim to succeed moderate Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba as the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a partyroom vote slated for Oct 4.

"What we need now is politics that transforms people's daily lives and anxieties about the future into hopes and dreams," Takaichi said in a brief media address to announce her run on Thursday.

"And it is also strong politics that will overcome the crisis Japan faces," she said.

Takaichi, 64, is a staunchly hawkish leader who has advocated for a conservative social agenda and robust national defence programmes.

On the economic front, she has pushed big government spending and low interest rates that echo policies of her political mentor, the late former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

She was also a regular visitor to the Yasukuni Shrine, which honours Japan's war dead, including war criminals, and is seen by Asian nations as a symbol of Japan's militarist past.

On China, she has been vocal of Beijing's military build-up in the Asia-Pacific region.

Takaichi has run in past LDP leadership elections, coming second to Ishiba last year.