Japan says it plans to tell Trump it will build up military, upgrade security strategy

TOKYO: Japan's new foreign minister said Wednesday (Oct 22) his country plans to show its determination to further build up its defence to rapidly adapt to changing warfare realities and growing tension in the region when US President Donald Trump visits Tokyo next week.

Trump is expected to hold talks next Tuesday with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office on Tuesday after being elected as Japan's first female leader.

Takaichi, who had spent much of the past few weeks embroiled in internal political wrangling, has to face major diplomatic tests within days of taking office — Trump and two regional summits.

“We are firmly preparing for President Trump’s visit,” Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

Motegi said he hoped Trump's first meeting with Takaichi during his Oct 27 to 29 visit would serve as an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss further strengthening of the Japan-US alliance while fostering their personal relationship of trust.

He said Japan also hopes to further cooperate with South Korea, along with other regional partners, including Australia and the Philippines, while seeking stable and constructive relations with China.

Japan is currently undergoing a five-year military buildup through 2027 as part of its national security strategy, including doubling its annual defence spending to 2 per cent of gross domestic product. The strategy that promotes Japan's strike-back capability with long-range missiles marks a major break from Japan's defence-only principle under its postwar pacifist constitution.

The ruling party's alliance with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party that replaces the dovish centrist Komeito party has raised concern that a revised strategy may involve further offensive roles for Japan under Takaichi, a security hawk.