PM Wong congratulates new Japan PM Takaichi Sanae

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Oct 21) congratulated his Japanese counterpart Takaichi Sanae on her appointment.

Ms Takaichi was elected prime minister after winning a parliamentary vote on Tuesday.

"Your success in the Liberal Democratic Party Presidential election reflects your party’s confidence in your leadership," Mr Wong said in a letter to Ms Takaichi on Tuesday.

Mr Wong noted that Singapore and Japan enjoy “multifaceted and longstanding relations”.

“Our cooperation has grown from strength to strength in the political and economic fields, underpinned by strong people-to-people relations,” he said.

“It spans diverse sectors from start-ups and innovation to defence and security. We have also ventured into new and forward-looking areas of cooperation such as digitalisation and the green economy.”

Mr Wong also said Singapore and Japan share similar strategic outlooks, with the two countries being trusted partners “committed to upholding the multilateral trading system and supporting the rules-based international order”.

“We work together closely in the regional and multilateral fora,” he said.

Noting that Japan is one of ASEAN’s “most substantive” partners, Mr Wong said Singapore will continue to work closely with Japan.

“As country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan relations from 2024 to 2027, Singapore will continue to work closely with Japan to deepen its cooperation with ASEAN to foster regional peace and prosperity.”

Mr Wong also noted that Singapore and Japan are set to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2026.

“I look forward to working closely with you to deepen our relations and forge an enduring partnership for the benefit of our peoples,” he said.