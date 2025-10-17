Logo
Trump says to meet with Xi at South Korea summit
The meeting would be the first encounter between the leaders since Trump returned to power in January.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Osaka, Japan, on Jun 29, 2019. (File photo: AP/Susan Walsh)

17 Oct 2025 10:09PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2025 10:13PM)
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump will hold talks with China's Xi Jinping during the upcoming APEC summit in South Korea, the US president said in a Fox interview excerpt released Friday (Oct 17).

"We're going to meet in a couple of weeks. We're going to meet in South Korea, actually with the President Xi and other people, too," Trump said in an interview with Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures.

"We have a separate meeting," he added.

The APEC summit will take place Oct 31 to Nov 1 in the South Korean city of Gyeongju.

Trump had threatened to scrap the meeting as he raised the stakes in his trade war with China, warning that he would impose 100 per cent tariffs on goods from the world's second-biggest economy.

He issued the tariff threat in response to what he called "extraordinarily aggressive" new Chinese export curbs on rare-earth minerals.

Stock markets slid on the announcement and Trump then struck a conciliatory tone, saying in a social media post "The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!!"

The meeting would be the first encounter between the leaders since Trump returned to power in January.

