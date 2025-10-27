‘Rampant’ unilateralism, protectionism bring ‘huge risks’ to region, says China Premier Li Qiang at ASEAN Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Trade unilateralism and protectionism took centrestage on Day Two of the ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, with leaders expressing concern over these issues and calling for stronger commitment to uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system.

Leading the charge was China’s Premier Li Qiang, who pointed to “complex changes in international economic and trade structure, especially the disruptions from high tariffs”, in a veiled reference to the rounds of import duties that the United States has imposed on goods from a slew of countries, including China.

“We have a deep feeling that East Asia is faced with mounting difficulties and challenges in its economy and a growing instability and uncertainty in its development,” said Li on Monday (Oct 27) at the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, which involves the 11-member regional bloc, as well as dialogue partners China, South Korea and Japan.

"We must fully safeguard the hard-earned peace and stability in East Asia," Li said in a summary of remarks released by China’s state media, as he urged countries to "uphold free trade and the multilateral trading system, oppose all forms of protectionism, and continuously advance regional economic integration".

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

At another summit over the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact, Li said the international economic and trade situation has undergone complex changes, where “unilateralism and protectionism are rampant, bringing huge risks to the region”.

“The parties to the agreement should work more closely to address challenges and promote development,” he added, referring to the RCEP, which is the world's largest trade bloc that came into force in 2022.